Jane Thornhill, one of the last of Charleston's early and influential leaders in historic preservation, died Tuesday. She was 94.

While the gray-haired lady lying in front of a bulldozer has become one of the biggest cliches in the historic preservation movement, Thornhill and her longtime friend and preservation advocate, the late Elizabeth Jenkins Young, actually once did position themselves in front of a bulldozer so it couldn't knock down a 19th-century house.

That iconic 1971 incident on the College of Charleston campus was one among hundreds of times when Thornhill worked to save the architectural patrimony of her native city.

When Young died in 2012, Thornhill explained their passion about preservation this way: "We were always out to save buildings, because once those things are all gone, you can't put them back."

She was especially active with the Preservation Society of Charleston and was one of the strongest voices encouraging the then-small nonprofit to take the ambitious step of buying its current home at 147 King St., said Kristopher King, the society's director.

"Many felt it was going to put the society in a difficult financial position, but she put her foot down. We've been in that building since the late 1970s," King said. "She really was always challenging the organization to think long-term."

Thornhill was a fixture around downtown, and her love of the city transcended its buildings. She also embraced its arts scene and its expanding educational offerings. Sometimes she could be seen simply picking up pieces of litter from the city's streets.

In 1968, as her College of Charleston alma mater was slowly transforming from a sleepy city college to the vibrant state institution it is today, Post and Courier columnist Ashley Cooper quoted her saying, "The Lowcountry is a perfect setting for a university. We are ready. ... Citizens of the Holy City, let’s rise and join with the group of foremost businessmen. We can’t lose time. We can’t live in 1868. The time is 1968. Sleeping dogs cannot lie any longer.”

While Young was the city's first licensed tour guide, Thornhill was the second. Thornhill also helped lead the fight to ensure the James Island connector landed on Calhoun Street, not Broad Street.

"We're all a much better city because of that," said Robert Gurley, who recently retired from the Preservation Society.

Charleston's preservation movement began formally in 1920 when Susan Pringle Frost created the Society for Preservation of Old Dwellings to advocate for saving the city's grandest homes.

Young and Thornhill, along with Nancy Hawk and the late Frances Edmunds at the helm of the Historic Charleston Foundation, helped the movement through middle age, laying the foundation for the major political force it has become today.

In 2003, the society honored Thornhill with its Susan Pringle Frost Award for "long-term, voluntary, dedicated and unqualified devotion" to historic preservation. King said Thornhill and Young were able to apply social pressure to advance the cause.

"If Jane was upset with you, you knew it," King said. "She was so authentic. She didn’t sugarcoat a thing. She called it like she saw it. A lot of the personality of the Preservation Society probably comes from Jane Thornhill because she’s tenacious and candid."

That tenaciousness may be best remembered when, in February 1971, Thornhill learned from a reporter with The News and Courier that the college was poised to tear down an early 19th-century historic house, known as the Wagener House.

The reporter, Robert Stockton — now an adjunct history professor at the college — recounted what happened next in a 2015 essay.

"It has become legendary," he wrote. "They were two well-dressed and well-groomed Charleston ladies, hardly the stereotypical 'little old ladies in tennis shoes.' In February 1971, they performed the perhaps unlikely stunt of physically preventing a bulldozer from wrecking a historic house on the College’s campus."

The demolition was delayed until then-college President Ted Stern returned to town. Stockton noted Stern soon "decided it would be unwise to battle the determined and socially prominent ladies, which might result in negative public relations. He knew 'when to fold ’em,' as the Kenny Rogers song goes."