MOUNT PLEASANT — There is only one Congressional Medal of Honor Society, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Though the last year has shuffled efforts to build a large-scale museum to the recipients of the nation's highest military honor, that hasn't changed the fact that the national nonprofit is based at Patriots Point.

"We're here to stay," said Drew Dix, society president and Medal of Honor recipient. "I see no effort to move and no discussion of moving within our group."

One organization that had been planning for years to build a $100 million medal museum on Patriots Point's grounds left the Lowcountry in late 2018 and relocated its project to Arlington, Texas, in the fall.

In the wake of that move, a local group led by medal recipient James Livingston announced in July that it would step in to build a new land-based museum at Patriots Point with a July 4, 2023, target date.

Much of that action, including the termination of the first group's lease with Patriots Point and the new organization's fundraising kickoff, happened just steps away from the society's headquarters, housed on the aircraft carrier Yorktown for nearly three decades.

But the society — a national nonprofit designated by Congress and made up entirely of Medal of Honor recipients — has remained neutral.

Any effort to honor medal recipients is a good thing, but the group hopes to dispel some of the confusion that's surrounded the museum projects, said the society's executive vice president, John Falkenbury.

They're also hoping to build awareness of the organization's presence in the Charleston area. In addition to serving as a hub for outreach, it's the home for archives where the stories of the "bravest of the brave" are preserved.

“We’ve been a hidden gem here on the Yorktown," Falkenbury said. "Charleston needs to know that they have a gem here.”

How it got here

The society has had its home in Mount Pleasant since 1992, after moving from another World War II-era aircraft carrier, the USS Intrepid, in New York.

The group had outgrown its offices there, and Patriots Point's connection with medal recipient James Elliott Williams brought the South Carolina museum in the mix as a possible new location.

Williams, who's considered to be the most decorated enlisted sailor in Navy history, was a South Carolina native, served on the Patriots Point Development Authority for eight years and was president of the society at the time of the move.

In a 1990 interview with The Post and Courier, Williams, a no-nonsense man who reportedly turned down multiple requests to turn his heroic life story into a Hollywood film, had pledged his commitment to the success of the state-owned museum.

"We're not going to let Patriots Point fail," Williams had said. "It doesn't belong exclusively to the people of Charleston, it belongs to every South Carolinian, every American."

About two years later, after "months of negotiation," according to an article about the announcement, the society officially changed its address to the Yorktown, bringing its offices, its archives and its museum with it.

At the time, the maritime museum paid $110,000 to cover the society's moving costs and pledged to give the group $30,000 every year in lieu of charging an admission fee to the Medal of Honor Museum on the ship.

Patriots Point has since renewed its agreement with the society six times, according to the museum, most recently in 2018. The annual sum in lieu of museum admission is now $42,547, and the current agreement lasts through 2023.

"Our staff and their staff interact almost daily," said Patriots Point Executive Director Larry Murray. "It's a win-win relationship."

What it does

The offices for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society are tucked just behind their museum's entrance on the Yorktown.

Inside, the blue carpeting closely matches the color and pattern of the Medal of Honor itself. A back wall is filled with shelves of books, sorted by war or conflict. On another wall, two rows of black-and-white portraits document all the past presidents of the society, dating back to when it was founded in 1958.

The first Medal of Honor was awarded more than 150 years ago, but the Congressional Medal of Honor Society wasn't chartered by Congress until much later.

Its expressed purpose is to "maintain the legacy of the Medal of Honor," maintain bonds among living recipients and promote the values the medal represents.

The group was also formed with the intention of preserving the memory of the recipients who have died. Of the 3,506 people who have been awarded the Medal of Honor, there are only 71 living recipients now.

Many of the artifacts of their lives — everything from newspaper clippings to uniforms and even the medals themselves — are kept in the group's archives on the Yorktown, which include reference files on every Medal of Honor recipient.

The headquarters also serve as the official repository for Medal of Honor recipients, meaning that whenever a recipient or the family of a recipient has items or documents they want preserved, the society will add them to its growing collection on the Yorktown.

"We kind of look at Mount Pleasant and Charleston as the hub to the society's wagon wheel," Dix said.

The offices are the home base for outreach efforts that extend across the country. The society has two primary outreach initiatives: a recipient outreach program that focuses on the characteristics the medal represents and a veterans outreach program that targets resilience, suicide prevention and wellness challenges faced by veterans.

The society also runs a character development program that trains educators and provides them with lesson plans to teach their students about the medal's six core values: courage, integrity, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism.

Recipients and their families turn to the society for guidance on medical care and benefits, travel arrangements for Medal of Honor events and other needs.

Right now, the Medal of Honor Society has nine full-time staff members who facilitate that work, including five who work from the Yorktown: a director of operations, a deputy director of operations, an archivist, a travel coordinator and Falkenbury, the executive vice president.

What's next

Another aspect of the society's outreach is the annual Citizen Honors Awards. Every year, recipients pick "unsung, everyday heroes" to recognize.

In the past, Falkenbury said, all of those awards have been given out at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. But for the first time this year they'll be spread between the U.S. capital and Charleston.

"It's overdue," Dix said of hosting the major Medal of Honor event near the headquarters. "It's not the first and last. It's the first of more."

The event will be held in mid-May at the Belmond Charleston Place Hotel. About 25 recipients are expected to be in town and, as with any society event, they'll be engaged in outreach across the area during their stay.

"The recipients are hoping this will bring visibility to the fact that the national headquarters is here," Falkenbury said.

As for the museum projects, while the society will continue to maintain its own museum and archives on the Yorktown, it won't be endorsing any museum project over another.

"Any effort to educate people about the Medal of Honor is a good thing," Falkenbury said.

And regardless of what happens on Patriots Point land or in Texas, Dix said they hope more people in Charleston will get involved with their outreach.

"It's right there in your backyard," he said.