With Lucy Beckham High School set to open in Mount Pleasant in the fall of 2020, parents are running out of time to voice their opinions about some tough attendance map decisions.

The District 2 Constituent School Board, an elected body serving Mount Pleasant public schools, is planning one more parent input session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Moultrie Middle cafeteria. As early as June, the board is expected to vote for a new attendance map that defines which neighborhoods are zoned for Beckham and which will stay at the massive Wando High.

With 12 possible attendance maps up for consideration, only one thing is certain: The rezoning will break up the largest high school in the state.

Wando was built for 3,445 students but now has an enrollment of about 4,000, forcing some classrooms into trailers on the northern Mount Pleasant campus.

Beckham, which is under construction on Mathis Ferry Road in southern Mount Pleasant, is situated closer to the center of dense residential development but will contain far fewer students. The $103.7 million, two-story building will only have 1,500 seats available when it opens.

The size imbalance of the two schools is creating some logistical headaches.

One common complaint of parents has been they want their children to go to the school closest to home. But according to Sarah Shad Johnson, chairwoman of the constituent board, that won't be possible in some cases.

"While a whole lot of people live closer to Beckham than Wando, it would be impossible to zone everyone who lives closest to a high school to go to it. That’s probably the most difficult part," Johnson said.

The constituent board had pressed the Charleston County School District to build Beckham with a capacity of 2,000. After initially announcing plans to build with a capacity of 1,200, the district school board revised its plans and approved a building project for 1,500 students in August 2016.

Some students who have attended class with their neighbors since kindergarten may have to split up when they get to high school. For example, students living on Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms all currently attend Sullivan's Island Elementary and Moultrie Middle together. But some of the proposed maps involve splitting the islands up to attend different high schools.

"That’s another area of contention. The island kids have always been together," said Constituent Board Vice Chairwoman Marty Belk.

Despite the wide disparity in sizes, Wando and Beckham may both be too large to optimally serve students, according to some researchers.

While most high school students in America attend high schools with enrollment of 1,000 or higher, one widely cited 2007 University of Michigan study found that the ideal high school size is between 600 and 900 students.

The U.S. Department of Education concurred, writing on its website in 2009 that high schools with 900 or fewer students "likely improve the climate and conditions for student success, especially teacher sense of self-efficacy and appropriate sense of responsibility for student learning, when accompanied by high expectations, standards and supporting strategies."

The District 2 constituent school board has 12 proposed maps listed on its website. Although a parent input meeting Wednesday night focused on just two options, B-1 and C-2, Belk and Johnson both stressed that all 12 options are still on the table.

The board could make a school zoning decision as early as June and as late as the fall of 2019, according to Johnson.