A man was shot and killed at a North Charleston house party in the early morning hours Sunday.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to a residence on Nantuckett Avenue for a report of shots fired, agency spokesman Spencer Pryor said. There, police found a man, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, right inside the front doorway.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to Trident Hospital where he died, Pryor said.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the man who was shot had been involved in a fight with three other men as the party was breaking up. The fight moved to outside the residence, and one of the men produced a handgun and fired several times, Pryor said.

The three men then fled in an unknown vehicle. Police said, after the others fled, the man who was shot managed to get himself back inside the residence where he collapsed.

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation is ongoing.

The man's death marks the 9th recorded homicide in 2019 for North Charleston and 23rd in the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.

