One man is dead and another is injured after a reported shooting in North Charleston on Sunday night, authorities said.

North Charleston police were called shortly after 9 p.m. to the area of Califf Road and Greenbay Drive for a report of shots fired, agency spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man who'd been fatally shot. They also found a second male who'd been shot in the leg, authorities said, and was transported to a hospital. Neither man has been identified.

No arrests or suspects had been announced by police as of Monday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

