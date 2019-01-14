One man is dead and another is injured after a reported shooting in North Charleston on Sunday night, authorities said.
North Charleston police were called shortly after 9 p.m. to the area of Califf Road and Greenbay Drive for a report of shots fired, agency spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man who'd been fatally shot. They also found a second male who'd been shot in the leg, authorities said, and was transported to a hospital. Neither man has been identified.
No arrests or suspects had been announced by police as of Monday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.