One man is dead after a shooting on James Island early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence, 2020 Bradham Road, where the man was found and taken to Medical University Hospital, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said. Circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting were not immediately clear.
The man has not been identified, and there were no arrests to report as of 6 a.m.
The man's death is the city's eighth homicide in 2018, according to The Post and Courier’s homicide database.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story.