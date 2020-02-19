One man dead after shooting at Summerville apartment complex

A was shot dead a Summerville apartment complex late Tuesday, police said.
Summerville police were called to Canebreak Apartments on Central Avenue just before midnight Tuesday, spokesman Lt. Shaun Tumbleston said. Police were working to identify suspects in the shooting, police said Wednesday morning.
The male victim has not been identified.
No further details were available Wednesday morning.
The shooting is the second homicide within the Summerville Police Department's jurisdiction and the ninth in the tri-county area so far in 2020, records maintained by The Post and Courier show.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.