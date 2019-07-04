One person was fatally struck and two injured by lightning Thursday afternoon at a popular Black River gathering spot.

They were part of a large group under a tree struck when repeated lightning bolts erupted during a "pretty bad thunderstorm," said Tony Hucks, Georgetown County Fire and Rescue assistant chief.

About a dozen people all together were shocked, according to a Georgetown County official cited by the Associate Press.

The strikes were among the earliest trouble as thunderstorms blew up across eastern and coastal South Carolina in the afternoon hours Thursday. An apparent tornado touched down in Moncks Corner and tore the roof off a state Department of Transportation office, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

The National Weather Service Office in Charleston received a number of reports of the tornado but couldn't immediately confirm whether one had touched down, said Weather service meteorologist Brittany MacNamara.

The three people struck near the river were taken by ambulance to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, including one in cardiac arrest, Hucks said. That person died; the others weren't injured seriously and were under observation at the hospital, he said. A fourth person walked into the hospital Thursday afternoon and was being assessed, said spokeswoman Dawn Bryant.

The strike occurred in the Lawshe Plantation near Andrews, said meteorologist David Loewenthal, with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. The community is located off Indian Hut Road near Andrews. A sandbar and beach is frequented local residents, according to AP.

Lightning struck a community pool at Lindera Preserve in the nearby Cane Bay Plantation shortly after the lifeguard blew the whistle to stop swimming, according to a posting on the Cane Bay Plantation Facebook page.

Lightning is an under-appreciated threat during storms. About 70 people are killed and 300 injured in the United States every year, according to the Weather Service. An estimated 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes occur.

In July 2018 two adults and a child were struck while in the water at the Isle of Palms, one of them critically. A year earlier, four people were injured on a beach boardwalk in the same city.

A cloud-to-ground lightning bolt is 300 million volts, according to the Weather Service. A typical house wall socket is 110 or 120 volts. Lighting bolts are said to be five times hotter than the sun's surface.