A man was killed in a shooting in North Charleston on Tuesday night, according to police.
Spencer Pryor, a spokesman for North Charleston Police, wrote in an email to media that officers were dispatched to Attaway Street near Remount Road shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Police found an unresponsive adult male on the sidewalk when they arrived. The man appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead on scene, Pryor said. Police are investigating.
Earlier Tuesday, one person was wounded in a shooting on the other side of Attaway, near East Dolphin Street. That person was taken to MUSC for treatment, Pryor said.
Immediately after that shooting, a white SUV was spotted leaving the area, according to police.