One person has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting in North Charleston, officers say.

North Charleston police officers were in the area of the Chicora community Wednesday when they heard the sound of gunshot around 1:15 a.m., said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. 

They shortly received a call from Spruill Avenue and arrived to find a male with gunshot wounds, who did not provide many details about the incident, police said. He was taken to Medical University Hospital and his condition has not been released.

No further details were available.

