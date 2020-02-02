A 20-year-old man has died after a shooting at the Creekside mobile home park in Summerville, officials said.

Tahaji Parish Jenkins, of Hollywood, was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m. Saturday at the mobile home park on Bacon's Bridge Road, according to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.

Summerville police said Saturday that two people had been injured and they were searching for an unknown number of suspects. No updates had been released as of early Sunday afternoon.

The death marks the eighth homicide in the tri-county area and the second in Dorchester County so far in 2020, according to Post and Courier records.