One dead after Romney Street apartment fire in Charleston

A person was found dead in an apartment that was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon on Romney Street, the Charleston Fire Department said.

The victim, who was not identified, was found unresponsive in the apartment, officials said Wednesday morning. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of death and how the fire began.

After receiving reports about the blaze about 2 p.m., crews arrived to find a "well-advanced fire," officials said. The fire was venting from the second-floor apartment of an eight-unit building.

Firefighters entered the affected apartment and worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other units and buildings. The damage was contained to two apartments and the building's attic, officials said.