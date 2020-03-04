You are the owner of this article.
One dead after Romney Street apartment fire in Charleston

  • Updated
Romney Street fire

A fire at a Romney Street apartment building. Charleston Fire Department/Provided

A person was found dead in an apartment that was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon on Romney Street, the Charleston Fire Department said.

The victim, who was not identified, was found unresponsive in the apartment, officials said Wednesday morning. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of death and how the fire began.

Romney Street fire damage

The damage to a Romney Street apartment building after a fire. Charleston Fire Department/Provided

After receiving reports about the blaze about 2 p.m., crews arrived to find a "well-advanced fire," officials said. The fire was venting from the second-floor apartment of an eight-unit building.

Firefighters entered the affected apartment and worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other units and buildings. The damage was contained to two apartments and the building's attic, officials said.

