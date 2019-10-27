One person has died after a fire destroyed the Historic Badham House, the home of Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman, early Sunday.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue received an alarm for the home around 5:14 a.m. and arrived in six minutes. They found the home "partially collapsed and completely engulfed with fire and smoke," authorities said.

Holman, her husband and two other family members were at home when the fire started, authorities said. Holman was transported to Trident Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Officials have not identified the person who died during the fire. The cause of death is unknown, Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said.

No other injuries were reported.

"The Historic Badham House is a complete loss," Norton said.

Norton said Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey asked residents to "pray for and respect the privacy of the Holman family during this difficult time."

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal and the State Law Enforcement Division.

No further details were immediately available.