Badham fire

The Historic Badham House in Dorchester County was engulfed in flames early Sunday, leading to one death. Provided/Dorchester County Government

One person has died after a fire destroyed the Historic Badham House, the home of Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman, early Sunday.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue received an alarm for the home around 5:14 a.m. and arrived in six minutes. They found the home "partially collapsed and completely engulfed with fire and smoke," authorities said.

Badham House (copy)

The Historic Badham House was built more than a century ago and at the time of the fire was the residence of Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman. File/Robert Behre/Staff

Holman, her husband and two other family members were at home when the fire started, authorities said. Holman was transported to Trident Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. 

Officials have not identified the person who died during the fire. The cause of death is unknown, Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said.

Badham burned

The Historic Badham House is a "complete loss" after a fire early Sunday, according to authorities who worked to put out the fire. Provided/Berkeley County Government

No other injuries were reported.

"The Historic Badham House is a complete loss," Norton said.

Norton said Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey asked residents to "pray for and respect the privacy of the Holman family during this difficult time."

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal and the State Law Enforcement Division.

No further details were immediately available.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.