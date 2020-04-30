One child killed, another injured when gunmen fire into their north Columbia home

COLUMBIA — Gunmen firing more than two dozen rounds into a north Columbia home killed a 7-year-old boy and injured his 13-year-old sister in a shocking crime striking one of the state's hardest hit areas for the coronavirus.

The shooting came at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Tarragon Drive home where the victims' mother and grandmother were staying with seven children, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a news conference joined by Mayor Steve Benjamin and city council members.

Police do not know exactly why the shooting occurred but they have a number of theories, including a possible social media fight.

The boy, Knowledge Sims, died from a gunshot wound to his upper body after being transported to a Prisma Health hospital, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. The girl, whose name was not released, is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to her arm.

North Columbia is an area of the Capital City historically plagued by a disproportionate amount of gun crime and police have seen an uptick in incidents during the coronavirus outbreak. Law enforcement has taken several steps in recent years to curb violence, including a warning system when shots are fired.

"Quite frankly we're mad; it’s the loss of another life," Holbrook said. "When is enough enough?"

Casings were recovered from two different handguns, leading police to believe two people likely behind the shooting in the Capital Heights neighborhood.

"We know as we speak, right now, there are people who know exactly who did this and why it occurred," Holbrook said. "We know that they know where the weapons they used are at this time. We're just asking for some help."

Those with information are asked to call the tip line at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 1-888-ATFTIPS.

"To just imagine what this family is going through right now, it breaks my heart," said Benjamin, who is himself a father of two. "We're here to make a plea to the people of the Midlands to ask them to step up right now to give this child and this family justice. Help make those cowards accountable for what they've done."

In summer 2019, the city launched Project Safe Neighborhoods in north Columbia, the latest in a series of initiatives meant to reduce violent crime in neighborhoods around this mostly African American section of the city largely outlined by the 29203 zip code.

According to the FBI 2017′s crime report, the six counties that make up the Midlands area ranked 25th in the nation when it comes to violent crime, with 558 violent crimes per 100,000 people. Violent crime in Columbia is twice the national average, former U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon told Free Times in July.

Police erected surveillance cameras around the city and continued to use its new ShotSpotter technology, which works by using sensors placed within the six-square-mile area with the most prolific number of shootings to detect the acoustic sound of gunfire, and triangulate, within feet, where shots occur.

The widespread coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the north Columbia communities particularly hard, also seems to have led to rise in criminal activity, especially in the last two weeks, Holbrook said. He said his department has seized 71 guns since the public health state of emergency began.

Since the beginning of the year, Holbrook said his department has responded to 353 ShotSpotter alerts this year with nearly one-third taking place in April. The 29203 ZIP code has South Carolina's seventh-highest number of cases, according to the latest state public health data.

"This is a time when communities come together, when the entire world indeed is struggling under the weight of an unprecedented pandemic," Benjamin said. "It's amazing again at times like these you still find (expletive) that would take a life, any life, but especially the life of a child."

Prior to this, Columbia's violent crime rate had been tracking down by 22 percent compared to last year, Holbrook said. There have been five homicides in the city so far this year, compared to nine during the same time period last year.