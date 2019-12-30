Heavy rains last winter and spring drove nesting wood storks out of their southern Florida stronghold.

Early nests in South Carolina apparently didn't hatch.

But what could have been a miserable year for the threatened species here turned into a record season, thanks to what biologists call a second clutch: a renesting of pairs after a failed nest.

The birds laid some 3,075 nests in 26 colonies across the South Carolina coast and waterways. The monitored nests suggest that 84 percent of couples fledged at least one chick, and the nests on average fledged two.

In 2016, the last record season, 2,512 nests were laid.

At Dungannon Plantation Heritage Preserve, one of the core areas of nesting in South Carolina, a season that looked like a loss instead turned around.

"Wood stork nesting was unsuccessful in the area of the colony where nest monitoring was conducted, but an additional 73 nests were counted later in the season," said Christy Hand, a S.C. Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist.

The suspicion is many of those later nests were second clutch.

"The setbacks at Dungannon showed a lot of failed nest attempts in the monitored area, but other areas did show successful attempts as well," said bird biologist Jennifer McCarthey Tyrrell, with Audubon South Carolina.

"So I think this year’s overall nesting success with the majority being in South Carolina is a reflection of the northward range expansion of the species," she said.

The storks have been reestablishing themselves in South Carolina and Georgia as they lose habitat on their traditional south Florida grounds.

Wood storks are one of those birds that make a person unfamiliar with the Lowcountry stop and say, wow. They are taller than 3 feet high, with 5-foot-long wings that sound a breathy "whoop-whoop" when they're flapped.

When soaring, wood storks have that still grace of an eagle. They like to circle in kettles high in the air.

Up close they are unsightly. It's said the wood stork's head might be even uglier than the macabre vulture it's related to.

A generation ago, the stork had all but disappeared, except for a few that roamed up from Florida in the summer to feed. An estimated 40,000 breeding pairs in the Southeast in 1930 were decimated by the loss of their marsh nesting habitat and shallow feeding waters.

In 1981, only 11 pairs were counted in South Carolina.

Now they are regularly seen sweeping overhead or gliding into neighborhood ponds. Like the bald eagle, the stork has become a bellwether of the potential of preserving coastal environment as the Lowcountry develops.

In addition they have become an eco-attraction that contributes to the coast's billion-dollar economy. Birders have come from as far as North Dakota just to spot a wood stork.

This was a good year for them, but fluctuations in weather conditions, available prey, and illness can vary greatly and potentially impact population recovery year to year, Tyrrell cautioned.

Overall it looks like the birds — downlisted only a few years ago from endangered to threatened — will continue to grow in population if proper management, protection, and monitoring continues, she said.