SUMMERVILLE — It's 22 minutes until first pitch and David Horton points to a girl sitting in the top row of the stands at the baseball field at Cane Bay High School.
"You our only fan tonight?" said Horton, coach of the Charleston Post 166 American Legion baseball team.
"No, there's another one," the girl replies.
"Oh, good, we've got two," Horton said with a laugh.
There are 27 spectators on hand by the time the Post 166 players, standing along the third-base line, repeat the American Legion code of sportsmanship right before first pitch.
"I will keep the rules," the players intone. "Keep faith with my teammates, keep myself fit ..."
The Post 166 team — it uses the "Charleston" name, though Post 166 is in Goose Creek — is not packing in the fans this season. But the fact that the team is playing at all is a small victory.
Post 166, which is 12-2 and just clinched its league title ahead of the playoffs, was dormant for a year until returning last season. It is the only American Legion baseball team left in the Charleston area, once a hotbed for Legion baseball.
"The old-school college coaches, we talk about it all the time," said former Citadel coach Fred Jordan, who played and coached Legion baseball. "The kids just don't play American Legion anymore. It's very sad for me because back in the day it was your dream to make the American Legion team."
Legion legends
American Legion baseball, for players ages 13 to 19, began in 1925 and has leagues in all 50 states and Canada, with teams sponsored by "posts" of the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization.
Millions of kids have played Legion ball, with many going onto college and professional careers; 68 former Legion players have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. They include Atlanta Braves greats Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux and future Hall of Famer Chipper Jones.
The Charleston area once boasted teams in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Summerville and Moncks Corner. Each team was a virtual all-star squad from high schools near its sponsoring post, and future Major Leaguers such as Mike Cook and Gorman Thomas were playground and Legion legends.
"I remember as a kid going to Legion games and chasing Gorman Thomas' home run balls," said Richard Wieters, the father of Washington Nationals catcher Matt Wieters and himself a former Citadel great and fifth-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in 1977.
"Gorman would hit them so hard, he hit the ball oblong," Wieters said. "But that's what you did as a kid back then, you went to watch the Legion teams play."
Matt Wieters, who went on to star at Georgia Tech and is in his ninth Major League season, played one year of Legion ball at Goose Creek. Current Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, a former College of Charleston standout, played for St. George Post 105 in the early 2000s — after getting cut from the Orangeburg American Legion team.
They were among the last wave of Legion players before the explosion of travel baseball teams, showcase events and other opportunities for youth baseball players.
"I remember, we'd get into the Legion playoffs and the college coaches wouldn't even come to watch," Richard Wieters said. "By the time Matt came along, to play against the best you had to be in travel ball."
Business of youth sports
Observers such as Richard Wieters and Fred Jordan trace the decline of American Legion ball, at least in the Charleston area, to the rise of travel teams — organizations to whom parents pay a fee to have their kids travel to tournaments and showcase events to play against other travel teams.
At these events, college recruiters can see hundreds of players at multi-field facilities such as Berkeley County's ShipYard Park, and see them compete against quality competition.
"It's all because of (travel) baseball," Jordan said. "A lot of the players want to play that, and that's their decision."
Said Wieters, "College coaches can go to an event in Atlanta and do all their recruiting at that one event."
Travel baseball is part of a youth sports economy that is estimated at about $15 billion per year, as youth sports are increasingly privatized. The youth-sports industry has grown by 55 percent since 2010, according to Time Magazine.
And that has an impact on more traditional organizations. Little League Baseball participation, for example, is down about 20 percent from its peak levels in the early 2000s.
Travel teams, and not just in baseball, can be an expensive proposition.
Angie Jacobs' son, Dylan Harley, grew up playing travel ball. Harley is pitching for Charleston Post 166 this summer before reporting to the University of South Carolina in the fall to play for the Gamecocks.
"Travel ball runs into thousands of dollars," Jacobs said as Post 166 played against Beaufort Post 9 last week. "It's at least four grand for just the spring session of travel ball. And then you've got $100 a night minimum for a hotel, and $100 a day for eating, and that's at fast-food restaurants. And we've done that since Dylan was six years old."
Those rising costs could be an opening for a rejuvenation of American Legion baseball in Charleston.
More opportunities
Last year, when Post 166 restarted its Legion team, the players had to pay $75 each to participate. This year, after new coach David Horton was able to find sponsors, the kids on the team are playing for free.
"That makes a big difference," Jacobs said. "Coach Horton went and got sponsors so the kids don't have to pay anything. Now we're relying on gate admissions and raffles to raise money for these guys to go to some tournaments."
Legree Oswald, the state director for American Legion baseball in South Carolina, says there are more than 70 junior and senior Legion clubs in the state, which historically is close to the average. This year's senior state finals are set for July 25-27 at Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies minor league team.
"We average 75 to 80 teams a year. Nationally, we're close to 4,000 teams," he said. "I think that's pretty healthy."
Oswald said he doesn't look at travel teams and other groups as competition for Legion ball, but as more opportunities for kids to play.
"We wish travel ball well and we wish American Legion teams well," he said. "If there were not so many facets to baseball in South Carolina, a lot of kids would not have a place to play. And that's what we're trying to do, just provide opportunities to play."
Both experiences can be rewarding, said catcher Travis Lott, a Post 166 player from Stratford High School who is committed to The Citadel.
"If you are looking to get seen by more college coaches, I'd say to play travel ball," said Lott, who also plays football at Stratford. "But you are traveling a lot, and it's a lot more money. If you are kind of settled in with (college), then Legion ball is definitely something you should do.
"You get to play with guys that you play against in high school, and it's a great experience if you are looking to get work in and play in some fun games. You can also get some other work in if you are lifting weights for football or playing in 7 on 7 (summer football) games."
Horton, who coached for the legendary Post 15 Legion team in Sumter, says he hopes there's more to Legion ball than getting seen and earning scholarships.
"For me, it's not just about baseball," Horton said. "We talk about church, we talk about service and selflessness and loving each other. We talk about being a man and taking that into the real world, because baseball is here just for a little while."
If Post 166 can stick around for a little while, is there a chance American Legion baseball can make a comeback in Charleston?
"That's part of my goal," Horton said. "I want this program to be successful, and then I'd like to see Summerville's program come back, West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Berkeley.
"If we got all those back on, we could create our own Charleston league, like it was back in the day."
When American Legion baseball was booming.