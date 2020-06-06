On second weekend of protests in SC, activists say they won't stop until demands are met

Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday in major cities and tiny hamlets across South Carolina for an eighth straight day of demonstrations to mark the police killing of a black man in Minnesota that has sparked worldwide outrage.

They rallied at the S.C. Statehouse in Columbia, outside North Charleston City Hall, even on the front lawn of a church in Clover — a rural town southwest of Charlotte — to call for greater police accountability and an end to racism in the criminal justice system. They were joined by pastors, police officials, and the somewhat reclusive man whose cell phone video drew nationwide attention to police brutality in North Charleston five years ago.

Meanwhile, a rumored protest in downtown Charleston never materialized as heavy rains blanketed the area and organizers vowed to regroup, making Saturday the peninsula’s first day in more than a week without any marches or events.

Still, for the activists elsewhere who toted handmade signs and chanted the names of African Americans who have been killed by police, the demonstrations offered more evidence that this movement is here to stay.

That sentiment was underscored in similar protests across the globe, with thousands turning out for demonstrations in San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., Paris and London. Researchers told the Washington Post the protests are the broadest in U.S. history, spreading to 650 cities and towns across the nation.

Protests that started with pain and flareups of anger have now led to focused sets of demands for new policing tactics and policies. And some demonstrators have pledged to keep marching until those demands are met by local and state officials.

“This time there’s a serious sense of conviction, a sense of resolve,” said Malcolm Lemons, a 27-year-old Columbia resident who joined the Statehouse protest for the first time Saturday.

Where last weekend’s demonstrations in Columbia and Charleston devolved into rock-throwing, vandalism and tear gassings, the gatherings Friday and Saturday were peaceful and orderly. Over the past week, protesters have knelt with officers, negotiated with city officials and had state legislators speak at their gatherings.

In North Charleston, the family of Walter Scott, a black man who was shot to death by a white officer five years ago, called for a Saturday morning rally against police brutality.

The protest began with a short march across the railroad tracks on Mall Drive and ended at North Charleston City Hall, where a group of roughly 100 protesters gathered for hours in 85-degree heat. They heard speeches from local leaders and repeatedly chanted “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.”

Anthony Scott, the older brother of Walter Scott, attended the rally.

“That’s a lynching,” he said of what happened to George Floyd, the black man who died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Scott compared the incident to his brother’s death in April 2015, when then-officer Michael Slager shot Walter Scott as he ran away after a confrontation that followed a traffic stop.

Slager was convicted of violating Scott’s civil rights and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess attended both the march and the rally. He said he doesn’t condone the actions of officers in Floyd’s death.

“Being here is natural for me,” Burgess said. “This is a part of being about the community business.”

In the years since Scott’s death, activists have pushed North Charleston to allow an independent racial bias audit of its police department. Leadership has so far declined to do so.

Feidin Santana captured the police shooting of Scott on cell phone video as he passed by the confrontation five years ago. His video proved instrumental in Slager's arrest and prosecution. He has kept a low profile in the years since but showed up to address the crowd Saturday. He told them he just couldn't be silent after witnessing Scott's death.

“Because silence is violence. Silence is complicity,” he said. “We are here to stop police brutality, we’re here to protect our future generation.”

Pastor Thomas Dixon, a community activist who unsuccessfully ran for mayor last year, said he remembered a feeling of unity after Scott’s death in 2015. But soon, life went back to business as usual.

“Now here we are again,” Dixon said, before reading to the crowd the names of black people who had been killed in incidents of racial violence.

Those names have stirred gatherings across the state this week. Activists have read them solemnly and shouted them into bullhorns. Protesters have held signs with their names written in black ink.

The names include Joshua Ruffin, a black teenager who was shot and killed by a white Columbia policeman in April. Police have said the 17-year-old pulled a gun during a foot chase and was shot in the chest. But the attorney for Ruffin’s family has said the incident shouldn’t have happened because the police didn’t have probable cause to stop the teenager as he walked along a road in his own neighborhood.

The reading of those names has been the most moving part of the protests for Danica Leaphart, a recent University of South Carolina graduate who studied psychology and criminal justice.

“My fire stays lit because of what I see,” the 21-year-old said. “People from every side coming together. That’s what drives me.”

The rallies have featured a steady cast of activists, especially on weekdays when their numbers dwindled. But this weekend, they welcomed new participants, including the University of South Carolina's entire football team at a Friday event at the Statehouse. The protests have evolved, focusing anger and pain into attempts to bring about real change.

Among a host of demands, protesters say they want more training for police officers, new rules making police body camera footage publicly available and policies banning certain types of force, including chokeholds.

They say they have had constructive conversations with politicians who can push for those changes. But activists don’t plan to let those leaders off the hook with just lip service.

Columbia resident Michael Bennett said he plans to continue showing up at the Statehouse until political leaders act.

Bennett said many people expected the Statehouse protests to fizzle out days ago with the hot sun bearing down and voices becoming hoarse. They figured the demonstrators would go away after shouting into the wind for a few days.

“That’s the way America has treated black people for so long,” he said. “We will not let this one go.”

Columbia resident Sharia Davis is noticing something else about the recent protests. In recent days, passersby have stopped to talk to the people gathered, and protesters are now talking with “people who probably have never had these conversations before.”

“That is the change,” Davis said, “and it’s a positive change.”