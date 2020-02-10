On James Island, council may stop lefts on Riverland by sending cars down residential street

Charleston City Council may prohibit drivers at the Maybank Highway and Riverland Drive intersection from turning left onto Riverland Drive to address traffic congestion and safety.

Instead, motorists driving west on Maybank Highway toward Johns Island would be routed down Golfview Drive, a residential street that fronts the municipal golf course's 10th hole.

Drivers would then cross Maybank Highway to travel south onto Riverland Drive.

The Riverland Terrace Neighborhood Association President, Troy Miller, said he was a little taken aback by the direction. He said he was involved in talks last summer when the study was underway.

"Residents of Riverland Terrace will be very much against this," Miller said. "The idea of bringing that traffic down Golfview is just a poor plan in our minds."

On Tuesday, City Council is expected to vote on the proposal. If approved, it's unclear how soon the new roadway pattern could be put into place.

Traffic and Transportation Director Keith Benjamin said making signs would take "no time at all" but making the changes would depend on coordinating with Charleston County, the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff's Department.

In September 2017, a motorcyclist was killed after a driver failed to yield before turning onto Riverland Drive.

At a meeting Monday afternoon, members of the City Council's Traffic and Transportation Committee heard four proposals to address traffic at the intersection. Charleston County set aside $100,000 for a traffic study of the area in 2018. The study was done by Edmonton, Canada-based Stantec Consulting Services.

Stuart Day, a transportation engineer with Stantec, said about 30 cars queue up on Maybank Highway to turn left onto Riverland Drive each day during peak hours. Drivers behind the car that needs to turn left end up pulling a quick maneuver to go around the car waiting to turn left or cars drive through red lights.

Day said after considering the four options, he recommended the city prohibit left turns onto Riverland Drive.

The other options Day reviewed included:

Having a standalone left-turn lane for traffic going east and west on Maybank Highway to turn onto Riverland Drive. About 40 trees, including 20 grand trees, would have to be removed .

A green arrow at the beginning of the light cycle that would later return the lanes for motorists to continue straight on Maybank Highway. Stuart said this option would require state Department of Transportation approval and it wouldn't have a good chance because it doesn't meet most of the criteria to qualify.

Building a separate road that would divert traffic heading west on Maybank Highway to Riverland Drive. That option would also include removal of trees.

Miller, neighborhood association president, thinks the best option is to have a green arrow at the beginning of the traffic cycle.

"While it's not a preference by DOT, it's not prohibited," Miller said. "That plan is the least impactful in terms of creating issues for people on Golfview or people on Woodland Shores Road."

City Councilman Ross Appel, who represents residents in that area, said he is unsure how he’ll vote Tuesday night because he wants to hear the presentation and ask questions.

“I appreciate Charleston County working with us on a solution to the traffic and safety concerns at that intersection,” Appel said. “However, we need to make sure the neighborhood is not adversely impacted.“