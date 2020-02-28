On eve of SC Democratic primary, Tulsi Gabbard courts voters in North Charleston

On the eve of the South Carolina Democratic primary, Tulsi Gabbard made her case to voters in North Charleston.

Speaking to a crowd of at least 50 people at Faith in Action Kingdom Ministries on Gordon Street, Gabbard, a Democratic U.S. representative from Hawaii, emphasized her military service and said she is a consensus-builder who can bridge the gap between Republicans and Democrats.

"I bring experience in two important ways," she said. "Number one is the experience of both serving as a soldier for 17 years and serving in Congress. Second, (voters) want a leader that's going to get things done. That means working with Congress, Democrats and Republicans — something we haven't seen a whole lot of for a long time."

Speaking to the crowd, Gabbard said treating her colleagues in Congress with respect has allowed her to be an effective lawmaker and get things done, despite the gridlock in Washington.

On the night before the primary, the congresswoman said she's focused on reaching as many voters as possible.

Asked before her town hall meeting whether she was in the race for the long haul or if she had a threshold for when she'd consider dropping out, Gabbard said, "It's not something I'm thinking about at this point."

"We're experiencing a blackout, smear campaigns and so on," Gabbard said. "Given those challenges, I'm just pushing forward because what I'm seeing is that the more we're able to get our message out to South Carolina voters about the unifying leadership I seek to bring during these divisive times, the more support we have."

With the country facing a significant threat from the novel coronavirus, she called on President Donald Trump to step up to the challenge.

Voters in the audience said they were eager to find out more about Gabbard.

Justin Mercado, who lives in the Upstate but is originally from the Hollywood area, said he is an independent voter who feels like much of the Democratic field is too liberal.

Gabbard is much more moderate, Mercado said.

Tom Hall, of Summerville, sat in the audience wearing a Bernie Sanders campaign shirt from 2016 and Gabbard pins.

"I wish I could vote for two candidates," Hall said. "We think she'd make a heck of a vice president for Bernie."

Ultimately, Hall said he and his wife cast early ballots for Sanders, but they still like Gabbard and were there to support her and encourage her during the race.