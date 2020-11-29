On eve of Charleston budget vote, activists continue calls to rethink public safety

A debate over the future of policing in Charleston has unfolded over the past two months.

In late September, a coalition of activists and community groups proposed diverting $5 million from the city police budget to initiatives they argue are underfunded, such as affordable housing and youth programs.

Although the initiative by the Charleston People's Budget Coalition is highly unlikely to be adopted — Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council members have all said they do not support defunding the department — experts say proposals like Charleston's are part of a national reckoning over crime, justice and the roles of police.

Activists in Charleston argue that officials have chronically underfunded programs that provide direct assistance to the city's poorest and most at-risk residents, instead dedicating a disproportionate level of funding to law enforcement, which has led to overpolicing of Black and Brown communities.

"The main piece that we're hopeful for is that we come out of this with people in the community recognizing that we've thought about public safety the wrong way for too long, that for too long the city of Charleston has defined public safety as only being police and fire," said Frank Knaack, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, one of the coalition's member groups.

While there is some consensus on the need to provide greater funding to community programs, not everyone agrees on how best to fund them. And in Charleston, police say pulling money away from the department will make communities less safe.

If adopted, the $5 million cut to the Charleston police budget could result in about 70 fewer officers on the streets, according to data provided by the city budget office. Those cuts would be detrimental to overall public safety and have a disproportionate impact on Charleston's underserved communities, authorities say.

Meanwhile, city leaders face mounting challenges as they prepare for a vote Tuesday on the 2021 budget. Some cuts may be inevitable.

Council members are grappling with how to balance an estimated $18 million deficit without imposing massive layoffs.

"I welcome critical budget discussion, especially in years like this," said Police Chief Luther Reynolds. "We have to be willing to have those tough conversations, but … it should be connected to outcomes, to metrics, to things like keeping our communities safe."

Building a movement

At its core, the coalition's proposal centers on redefining what public safety means.

Limited city funds could be better spent by addressing the underlying issues like homelessness, housing insecurity, hunger, unemployment and lack of education that have been shown to fuel crime, its members say.

There are five proposed areas for reinvestment: Housing, youth opportunities, safe infrastructure, a $15 per hour minimum wage for all city employees and racial justice funding.

Knaack said he and his colleagues recognize $5 million will not fully fund the proposed initiatives. Instead, they see it as a starting point.

"What this can do is help people in real, tangible ways, immediately," he said. "It's not a silver bullet. It doesn't fix all the problems, which we know will require massive amounts of revenue to address, but just because we can't fix everything at once doesn't mean we should not do everything we can to help as many people as we can."

A big part of improving public safety, coalition members say, is to invest in grassroots, community-led programs.

On a recent Saturday afternoon, Marcus McDonald stood near the corner of America and Amherst streets in the East Side neighborhood helping volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals.

Staff from a local health care nonprofit administered flu shots and provided medical benefits consulting to residents in need.

For McDonald — leader of the Charleston chapter of Black Lives Matter, a member organization of the coalition — it's important for people to understand that increasing funding for community programs, even those as small as the meal and flu shot giveaway, can have a real impact on residents.

"The root of crime is not having those resources," he said, adding "$5 million is not a lot in the police budget at all."

According to the 2020 budget, about $52 million, or roughly 22 percent, of total general fund expenditures were spent on police.

McDonald and other coalition members say funding for other critical services pales in comparison and also makes the city less safe.

"So many of these programs here are so underfunded," he said. "I work closely with these community leaders downtown. Some of them don’t have cars. The city will always ask them to do stuff, but they’re never paid. They feel used."

McDonald and Knaack said they recognize police have worked to address some issues.

Both pointed to last year's racial bias audit and to the efforts of the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which led to reforms like citations instead of arrests for certain low-level offenses, policy changes and a robust dialogue on the role of police in the community.

But incremental changes don't address the underlying problems — true public safety takes more than police, Knaack and McDonald said. Disparities also persist despite the reforms.

An ACLU analysis of police data for the first six months of this year showed an ongoing disparity in marijuana arrests, Knaack said. Black Charlestonians were 6.25 times more likely to be arrested for the offense than White residents.

The finding comes on the heels of an ACLU probe of FBI data in April that showed stark, statewide disparities in marijuana arrests.

Fighting crime

Reynolds said there's no doubt taking $5 million from his department would make the city less safe.

On top of the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic and the civil unrest and protests that shook the city over the summer, several crime categories are trending up, he said.

According to the most recently available police statistics, violent crime increased 19.5 percent Jan. 1 to Nov. 22, the most recently available date for which total crime statistics are available, compared with the same period last year.

Of particular concern are the increases in aggravated assaults, 288 versus 225 last year; and homicides, 12 this year compared with seven last year, he said.

Since the dataset's close date of Nov. 22, there have been two additional homicides, bringing the year's total to 14. Nonviolent crime also increased by 8.3 percent, 1,882 incidents this year versus 1,737 last year, police statistics show.

Divesting from police at a time when crime, especially violent crime, is increasing would be irresponsible, Reynolds said.

"I consider myself a very open-minded chief," he said. "The racial bias audit is all about partnerships, recognizing that the police can't do everything all the time, that there have to be alternative methods. But to say we should cut, there's no logic. It would have a profoundly negative effect on our communities and the very communities that need us most."

Reynolds said he understands the need to hear community concerns, implement reforms and strive for better outcomes in interactions between officers and the residents they serve.

The chief also acknowledged that officers have overpoliced communities of color in the past.

"We have done that," Reynolds said. "That's a fact. Even as recently as in the last couple of years, our traffic division was writing tickets to write tickets. That doesn't reduce collisions, and that can have a disparate impact."

But correcting the problems takes funding, he said.

"That means more investment in training," Reynolds said. "It means more investment to make sure that we're hiring, training, leading and equipping the best officers."

According to data provided by the chief, Charleston police responded to more than 100,000 emergencies or other calls for service in 2019. While it's accurate that officers spend most of their time responding to lower-level incidents, arrest data is not an accurate way to determine how officers spend their time, he said.

Arrests are a small percentage of policing activities, he said. About half the calls were for welfare checks, disturbances, missing persons or traffic issues — services not easily replaced by other organizations.

The data also shows improvements in achieving more just outcomes with the community, Reynolds said. The department has ramped up deescalation training and strengthened partnerships with non-law enforcement community service providers for calls such as overdoses and mental health crises.

Today, officers are using more alternatives to arrest, such as cite and release for minor offenses, he said.

"I would agree with the premise, to give one example, that we can't arrest our way out of the opioids problem ... but the police will always have a role," Reynolds said. "There's still more that we can do to become even more professional and attract and retain even better people. Defunding's not going to do that."

A national reckoning

Protesters took up the rallying cry of "defund the police" during demonstrations in cities around the country this summer.

The term was immediately politicized, but experts say the idea of rethinking public safety is not new.

Taryn Merkl, senior counsel for the justice program at The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law School, said communities have experimented with alternate response models for mental health and substance abuse-related incidents for years.

Merkl pointed to the CAHOOTS program, run out of Eugene, Ore., the past 30 years, as a successful example. In 2019, case workers responded to 24,000 calls, she said. Only 150 required police backup.

"Their model has really proven that for certain classes of cases, if the 911 system and the emergency responders are all properly coordinated, there can be an effective community-based response," Merkl said. "Planning and implementing that community-based response is of course a tricky thing to do. It's not going to happen overnight."

These kinds of programs are also garnering support from law enforcement officials and experts.

Merkl said in April, a coalition called Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration issued a report urging Congress to back policies aimed at reducing unnecessary incarceration, increasing mental health and addiction treatment, supporting community policing, improving the juvenile justice system and programs aimed at reducing recidivism.

"The report really recommends a lot of the things that communities are contemplating now," she said. "These are proven models."

The group is made up of more than 200 current and former police chiefs, sheriffs, federal and state prosecutors, attorneys general and correctional officials from all 50 states.

In early November, they sent a letter to five U.S. senators urging them to back the Community-Based Response Act of 2020.

"Notably, while the Act will help spur the creation of new, innovative emergency response strategies, all partnerships would supplement — not replace — existing law enforcement agencies, which will continue to respond to dangerous situations as needed," the letter said.

But with a fractured political climate, implementing such reforms will be a challenge, according to Merkl, who also serves as senior counsel for the national law enforcement coalition.

"Part of the issue here really is the branding," she said. "People talk about defunding the police and abolishing the police. There's been widespread polling that shows there's no consensus on this."