On the last day of his life, Citadel graduate and Vietnam helicopter pilot Capt. Hugh Reavis Nelson Jr. took on a risky mission fully expecting he'd be shot at.
It was June 5, 1966. He was on a combination training flight, search-and-destroy mission hunting for Viet Cong insurgents about 20 minutes out from the Special Forces camp at Moc Hoa.
The day was steamy but the sky was clear over the green lush country.
The Huey helicopter Nelson flew was the Army's most visible tactical weapon in Southeast Asia. It was maneuverable and deadly, armed with rockets and machine guns, giving the crew a high perch to spot trouble. But it wasn't bulletproof.
Nelson's chopper — one of five in the mission that day — was hit by intense small-arms fire. It lost control before slamming into a plowed field, landing hard at 100 mph and breaking apart. A cloud of dirt shot up.
All four men on board survived but were knocked about or unconscious. All had injuries of some kind — broken bones or wounds from the shooting that downed the chopper. The enemy zeroed in on the isolated, shot-up crash site.
As the first man to stir once the dust settled, Nelson, Citadel Class of '59, got himself freed. He checked his bearings as he maneuvered around the crumpled chopper exposing himself to enemy fire. Suffering from severely wounded hands, he pulled off a sliding door so that he could get to one of the men pinned inside.
In the co-pilot seat, Bailey Jones — also a Citadel grad Class of '64 — suffered a broken leg and jaw but got out on his own. Nelson, meanwhile, climbed inside the chopper's mangled belly to grab the fourth crew member.
Viet Cong guerrillas — some just yards away — intensified their fire. Stuck in the open the thought of capture — if not outright death — weighed on the otherwise defenseless men.
As bullets buzzed round, Nelson, 28, splayed and rescued Specialist Chuck Counts flat on the ground. He placed himself prone on top of the 18-year-old, forming a human shield.
"Don't move son, don't move and you will be OK," he said, or some variation of these words.
When rescue came, Nelson was found to have been fatally struck some 22 times by enemy fire, according to post-incident accounts. Tucked beneath him, Counts survived, suffering four gun shot wounds. He would tell others he felt the bullets come in that Nelson's body was absorbing.
"He died a hero's death," a friend would write Nelson's family hours later when the battle was over. "He gave his life while protecting a fallen comrade. Greater love hath no man than to lay down his life for a friend."
Burial in Arlington National Cemetery and posthumous recognition would follow: the Distinguished Service Cross, a Bronze Star and the Air Medal with a Fifth Oak Leaf Cluster.
But now, some 52 years later, a group of Citadel men and supporters say there should be one step more: the Medal of Honor.
No Citadel recipients
If the award happens, it would be the first for a graduate in the school's history. Former cadet John Thomas Kennedy was given the Medal of Honor for service against the Moro people of the Philippines in 1909, but he was at the Citadel for only a year before moving on to West Point, a school historian said.
The current grassroots effort is being led by retired Air Force veteran flyer Ted Curtis, Citadel Class of '64, a member of the school's Distinguished Citadel Alumni Committee. He has been assembling reports, collecting backers and contacting anyone tied to the events of that day seeking records and testimonials to support Nelson being recognized.
Nelson's name had been added to the list of distinguished alumni a while back and Curtis read the account that led to his DSS medal.
"When I read the citation, I said, 'Hell, that reads just like it was a Medal of Honor submission,' " he said.
Also backing the effort is retired Marine Col. Myron Harrington, a member of the alumni committee who was a year behind Nelson at The Citadel.
"The fact that he sacrificed his life — that in itself is worthy of the Medal of Honor," said Harrington, who compared Nelson's act to someone throwing his body on a live grenade to spare others.
That's how Charlestonian and medal recipient Ralph Johnson was recognized posthumously for his service in Vietnam, jumping on a hand grenade tossed in a foxhole and saving the lives of other Marines.
Harrington was cautionary on the probability of success. Nelson's heroics have already been investigated to the point he was considered worthy of the Distinguished Service Cross (the military's second highest award for valor), so it would take new supporting evidence to reopen the file, he said.
He put the likelihood of success at a 5 on a scale of 1 to 10.
Being nominated for the nation's highest award for service is no small feat. Of the millions who have served in uniform throughout the course of American history some 3,400 medals have been presented, including 260 tied to service in Vietnam.
Even to be considered, the hurdles are high. First: Someone must perform the heroic act. Second: Someone must be there to witness it. Third: Those witnesses have to survive to tell the story. Beyond that, officials higher up the military chain must agree to its significance.
In Nelson's case, accounts and memories may have faded and witnesses have passed away; all three who were on the chopper that day with Nelson are deceased. Records also may not have survived, are inaccurate or are buried in archives where a search for supporting documentation is under way.
Precedent for a review
It would not be uncommon for an Army Review Board to re-examine the merits of that day five decades ago. Many others have called for re-examinations of heroic acts from the past, particularly those involving minorities or those denied the ultimate recognition because of racism or bigotry.
Just last month, retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump. He saved the lives of multiple wounded troops by scaling a concrete wall twice while in full view of the enemy during the 1968 Battle of Hue in South Vietnam.
The decision to present Canley the medal came as an upgrade to the Navy Cross he was presented in 1970. His fellow surviving Marines helped make it happen.
One man who was at the fight that downed Nelson's helicopter was George O'Grady of Colorado, Nelson's flight commander. He remembers flying his own chopper over the crash site and seeing the sprawled outlines of four men below. Leaked fuel was puddling about. A green smoke grenade told him there were survivors, leading to the successful effort that turned back the VC and rescued the downed crew.
After the battle ended, O'Grady initiated a Medal of Honor consideration for Nelson but it didn't advance beyond the battalion level, he said in a phone interview last month. He backs the medal for Nelson now for saving Counts' life then and credits Curtis for getting the ball rolling.
"Why did it take 50 years? Because I think it finally took the energy of someone to look into it," he said.
Friends and family also would like to see something come of Curtis' effort. May Jones of Mount Pleasant, wife of co-pilot Bailey Jones, said the fact Nelson was able to do what he did while exposed to deadly enemy fire is what endures.
"Nothing is going to bring (Capt.) Nelson back but I think for him to receive the recognition he deserves will do some good," she said. Her husband passed away in 2004.
Nelson's family has distant memories of him before leaving for Vietnam, including daughter Debbie McKnight of Pittsboro, N.C. She has listened to copies of old reel-to-reel audio recordings her father made while in country talking about his daily experiences.
"You can hear gunfire in them," she said, describing his messages as simple discussions about the weather or what the enemy was doing.
She didn't know about the campaign for a Medal of Honor for her father until Curtis tracked the family down.
"Our entire family is just kind of stunned about all of this," she said.
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., who represents Nelson's hometown of Rocky Mount, N.C., is also on board as the member of Congress who will submit the request to proceed and help guide everyone through the process, his office said.
If the request passes the review board level, it goes next to the secretary of defense.
Curtis, who began his medal quest for Nelson in January, said the span of time shouldn't be a deterrence in correcting the record. He spends an hour or two each day keeping the idea moving.
"If I can get Nelson either recognized or make his family feel a little more appreciative of his service, that's the reward," he said.