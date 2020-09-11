On 9/11 anniversary, Lindsey Graham tells Citadel cadets war in the Middle East isn't over

On Sept. 11, 2001, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was getting ready for work in Washington, D.C. when he saw a TV report of a plane crashing into one of the Twin Towers.

Nearly 3,000 Americans were killed in the series of attacks that day.

Nineteen years later, the Republican politician stood before The Citadel's Corps of Cadets and told them the continuing War on Terrorism will be theirs to fight and, hopefully, finish.

"This is a strange war," Graham said Friday. "A new generation, 19 years after the event that started it, is going to be given the baton because it's not over. The dangers still exist."

Notably, most of the cadets at The Citadel were too young to remember 9/11. Many of the freshmen weren't born yet. But the wars in the Middle East have stretched on for their entire lives, leaving its mark on the school.

At least 22 alumni from the military college have died during the conflicts, according to The Citadel.

Graham said those cadets paid the ultimate price, and some in the school's ranks will one day be asked to do the same.

"They had the same hopes and dreams you had, and they've been denied what I've been able to enjoy — a long life," Graham said.

He added, "Know what you're signing up for. You're signing up for a difficult life but a rewarding life. If you choose that life, if you choose that path, you choose danger."

This week, President Donald Trump said he plans to cut the troop presence in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 by the end of September. Graham, a longtime defender of action in the Middle East and a former colonel in the Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps, stood behind the president's actions.

The call for a reduction comes as some defense and national security officials worry it could harm other points of the global fight, including the upcoming peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

"You don't need 100,000 troops to keep America safe, but if you go to zero, you're making a very dangerous choice," Graham said. "The war won't end because you want it to end, you're going to fight those radical Islamists somewhere. They only reason they're not here today, is because we kept them pinned down."

During his speech, Graham did not shy away from strong rhetoric against radical Islamic terrorism. At one point he compared religious terrorists to "Nazis" wanting a master race, but added that "most Muslims are not the enemy of the United States."

Graham is up for reelection this November and is caught in a tight race against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

Harrison weighed in on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Twitter.

"Today is a day to lift up the memories of those we lost and to show our gratitude to the first responders who ran towards the danger instead of from it," Harrison said. "It's been 19 years, but we will #NeverForget."

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke in Shanksville, Pa., where the hijacked United Flight 93 crashed on the morning of the attacks. He praised the sacrifice of first responders and soldiers. His speech followed reports a week ago that Trump disparaged service members who died in World War I as "suckers" and "losers," and also denigrated top military leaders.

Graham told The Post and Courier he didn't believe the reports about Trump's comments and hasn't personally heard the president speak ill of service members.

When asked about negative comments the president said about the late Sen. John McCain, a close friend of Graham's, he described Trump as a "streetfighter" and added that the late Arizona Republican and the commander-in-chief often sparred publicly.

During his Citadel address, Graham overwhelmingly praised the military. More than 7,000 U.S. service members have died in the Middle East since 9/11.

Graham said if peace talks go well between Afghanistan and the Taliban this weekend it'll be, in part, because of the cadets who died answering the call to service.