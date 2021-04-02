Oldest known gibbon in US celebrates 62nd birthday at Summerville preserve

SUMMERVILLE — A momentous birthday was just celebrated on a wooded, 47-acre compound — though the people who run it aren't sure of the exact date of birth for Gibby, their oldest white-handed gibbon.

At the International Primate Protection League, 31 gibbons have been collected from labs, zoos and private owners who didn't understand the challenges of caring for a pet that can swing between trees at 35 mph. These arboreal apes have had a home here since the early 1980s when founder Shirley McGreal started the sanctuary on just three acres.

Gibby, the oldest resident of IPPL, celebrated his 62nd birthday on March 13, a day his keepers picked for him. That makes him the oldest known gibbon in the United States. Globally, only the Hamerton Zoo Park in England claims to care for a gibbon who's a few months older.

The IPPL is one of two preserves in the United States dedicated specifically to gibbons, and it is largely closed to the public, intended as a restful home for the endangered animals. McGreal said she was moved to protect the apes while she lived in Thailand in 1973, when she saw boxes of infant primates being shipped to unknown locations overseas. The nonprofit League also helps support primate sanctuaries around the globe and advocates for better conditions for the animals in labs.

Fuzzy, long-limbed gibbons have dark, inquisitive faces and live in hard-to-track pairs in the wild tropical forests of Southeast Asia. They are highly territorial, with telltale whooping calls. They eschew the large family units of chimpanzees or gorillas, and conservationists guess their wild lifespans reach as along as 35 years.

In captivity, they usually live to between 40 and 50 years.

Gibby is a somewhat small and relatively relaxed dean of IPPL's cadre of gibbons, with dusty-colored orange hair that has lightened since his younger days as a research animal at two New York universities. He lives mostly in a large outdoor enclosure by himself (his partner, Tong, died last year). He is spry enough to swing confidently from ropes and platforms, but shows his age when occasionally shuffling unevenly on the ground.

On a recent visit to IPPL, he peered intently at a visiting Post and Courier reporter and photographer, but avoided the attention-grabbing antics of a neighbor who swung continuously in her cage. Gibby was content to watch and then skitter up to the "runway" tunnel high above his enclosure, closely observing the first two people to visit the site, other than staff, during the coronavirus pandemic.

McGreal believes Gibby was captured as a baby from the wild and sold as a research animal to Hofstra University on Long Island around 1960 when he was probably about a year old.

From Hofstra, he was sent to Stony Brook University in the 1970s, about 30 miles away. It was there that Marianne Crisci later took care of him while she worked as a lab technician and research primate caretaker from 1988 to 1996.

Crisci formed a special attachment to Gibby, who was used in experiments for the anatomy department. He was anesthetized, had electrodes and thin wires inserted into his muscles, and then was compelled to swing and move around for locomotion tests.

Crisci spent her free time trying to make sure the gibbon was entertained. She brought him candy Dots, his favorite food.

"I used to go into there and spend a lot of time with Gibby, and go in there and give him something to do," she said. "He was a good boy, very sweet."

The only exception, however, was with men — who Gibby would consistently try to harass. One time, he was so perturbed by a male graduate student that he came up to Crisci and bit her on the shoulder after the student left the room, which she called a case of "misplaced aggression." Occasionally, he would escape his enclosure and Crisci would yell "the Gibster's loose!" to warn the men on the floor to close their office doors.

It's unclear what made Gibby aggressive toward men, but he still has the same aversion today. He has warmed somewhat to his current male animal keepers, IPPL animal caregiver Stacy Lambert said, but likes to tug on their hair or shirts when they're close enough.

"He's like 'I got you!' and then he runs away, so proud of himself," Lambert said.

In 2003, Stony Brook retired Gibby from research and sent him to Primarily Primates, a sanctuary in Texas. The stay there lasted only four years; in 2007, complaints of overcrowding and poor conditions prompted the Texas attorney general to appoint a temporary manager for Primarily Primates, which sent 12 gibbons, including Gibby, to IPPL in Summerville.

According to federal court documents, Primarily Primates tried to sue for Gibby's return, but ultimately they were unsuccessful. He's remained at IPPL for the past 14 years.

For Crisci, who got into lab work because she wanted to make sure animals were being properly treated, the placement is an ideal one. She's travelled to Summerville from her home in New York a few times and said Gibby has recognized her during her visits, holding her hand and again accepting some of his favorite gumdrops.

"He managed to go through hard times," Crisci said. "He's been around the block, and now I think he's a happy gibbon."