Offshore storm not predicted to impact SC, but high temps will return by weekend

  • Updated
Calhoun and Jonathan Lucas.jpg
People avoid the rain with their umbrellas while crossing Calhoun Street on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Charleston. A small, offshore storm system is heading toward South Carolina but is not expected to impact the state, forecasters said on Monday. File/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

A small, offshore storm system is heading toward South Carolina but is not expected to impact the state, forecasters said on Monday.

The low-pressure, nontropical system is east of the Georgia coast and should meander to just off the South Carolina-North Carolina border by Tuesday morning.

It has a 10 percent chance of developing circular features, but its environmental conditions make it unlikely the system will significantly develop, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center predicts northeastern South Carolina could see heavy rain from the system, but a National Weather Service meteorologist in Charleston said forecasters there are not expecting the storm to affect the state much at all.

Forecasters need to watch the system just in case, said meteorologist Steve Rowley. But no matter what, the system should stay off the coast.

Besides a few afternoon storms that may occur, the week shouldn't see any significant weather events in Charleston, he said. Temperatures will be cooler than normal until the weekend hits, when it'll be like a typical summer, with humidity and highs in the 90s.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

