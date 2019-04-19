WALTERBORO — More than three weeks after fifth-grader Raniya Wright died following a brief fight with another student at her elementary school, authorities on Friday said that she died of natural causes and it wasn't caused by the altercation.
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Coroner Richard Harvey announced the findings during a news conference. Stone said there would be no charges in the case.
Stone said Raniya had no cuts, bruises or scrapes. He said lab results show there were no signs of trauma that would have caused her death. He added that Raniya had been to the doctor for the past two years and complained of headaches.
Strickland said the girls got into a brief "slap fight" in the front of the classroom. He said within seconds they were pulled apart.
Officials said this was not a case of bullying. They did acknowledge that Raniya and the other child did not get along, but they didn't have any prior altercations.
Stone said hospital officials referenced an arteriovenous malformation, known as an AVM, as a contributing factor.
Arteries and veins in an AVM can rupture, causing bleeding into the brain or spinal cord.
Friday's announcement marked the first significant update in the case since March 27, when 10-year-old Raniya died two days after a fight in her classroom at Forest Hills Elementary in Walterboro. Citing an ongoing investigation, sheriff's investigators and Colleton County School District officials had been mum on what transpired that afternoon.
But Ashley Wright, Raniay's mother, disputed some of the findings.
"My daughter was healthy," she said Friday. "She was scared to get teased ... it was the same girl for two years."
Ashley Wright said the first time she heard of her daughter's preexisting condition was when the incident happened.
Margie Pizarro, an attorney for Ashley Wright, detailed several incidents where Raniya had been bullied by the same girl.
A spokesman for the Colleton County School District said the sheriff's office did not share any of the information with the district before announcing it at the press conference Friday morning. The school district will have its own press conference at the district office in downtown Walterboro, tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.
Speaking to reporters at a Colleton County School Board meeting Tuesday night, Raniya's grandfather Ernie Wright said the family believed their child was healthy and no problems had come up at her most recent six-month doctor's checkup.
"My granddaughter played basketball," Ernie Wright said.
Authorities found Raniya unconscious but breathing after school staff called 911 on March 25 and reported that she had collapsed. She was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to Medical University Hospital in Charleston, where she died.
Another fifth-grade student involved in the fight was suspended, the school district said at the time.
An incident report and statements from law enforcement and school officials didn't offer any additional insight into what happened.
The lack of information spawned speculation on social media. Angry and frustrated parents demanded answers at school board meetings.
Raniya's mother, Ashley Wright, alleged publicly that her daughter was repeatedly bullied at school. She said "nothing was done" after she complained to the district. School officials, meanwhile, declined to address her claims and clarify whether bullying was a factor in Raniya's death.
A week after the fight, Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, said on the Senate floor that Raniya took no physical blows in a brief shoving match but grabbed her head in pain in the principal’s office. Matthews later clarified that she hadn't intended to relate specifics about the altercation.