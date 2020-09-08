You are the owner of this article.
Officials offer $5,000 reward for information on killer of 5-year-old Summerville girl

Friends and family members left candles and roses to mourn Italia Graham on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. The 5-year-old was shot to death in her Summerville home on Aug. 6 and federal authorities are now offering a reward. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Officials are offering up to $5,000 for information that could lead to the conviction of the person who fatally shot Italia Graham, a 5-year-old girl Summerville girl.

Graham was playing in her home on Langley Drive around 9:45 p.m. Aug. 6 when a person or group fired several shots into the apartment. She was wounded and died less than an hour later at Summerville Medical Center.

At a memorial the weekend after her death, Graham's family and neighbors gathered to mourn. Family members said she'd be remembered for her compassion and vivacity — that she loved dancing, chocolate milk and playing with her siblings and cousins.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Summerville Police Department. The reward of up to $5,000 applies to information that would lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of those involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the ATF at 888-283-8477, by email at ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ReportIt app. The Summerville Police Department can be contacted at 843-285-7305, 843-285-7042 or through Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

