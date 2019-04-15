COLUMBIA — A city park in Lexington County remains closed following several coyote sightings in the residential community last week.
City officials in Cayce, located across the Congaree River from Columbia, announced Friday that several coyotes were spotted around city hall.
They reported that another coyote tested positive for rabies near Granby Gardens Park, next to the city's police station.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Granby Gardens Park will remain closed until further notice," the city said in news release.
Jay Butfiloski, a biologist with the state Department of Natural Resources, said coyotes are common in suburban neighborhoods even if people don't always recognize they are there.
The Natural Resources agency gets calls more often around this time of year, he said, because coyotes and foxes are spotted during daylight hours as they hunt for food to feed their young.
"There is an increased demand for food. They tend to hunt more," he said.
The park remained closed Monday, but city officials said they had not spotted any more coyotes recently.
They told residents the park could be reopened soon.
"Our Cayce Department of Public Safety Officers and staff continue to monitor this situation closely," a release from the city said Monday. "The safety of our citizens and our pets are always our first priority!"