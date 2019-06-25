Two Charleston-area teenagers have died following a crash on an Upstate freeway last week.
Quinyah McCoy, 17, of North Charleston was identified by the York County Coroner's Office on June 18 as one of those killed in the crash. Officials on June 21 identified a second teenager, Solomon Adams, 18, of Charleston, who died of injuries from the crash.
On the afternoon of June 17, McCoy was a backseat passenger of a 2009 four-door Honda sedan traveling north on Interstate 77 in the area of Rock Hill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Adams was driving.
Shortly before 12:27 p.m., the Honda became disabled on the roadway near mile marker 82, the Highway Patrol stated. A 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Neil Longerbeam, 48, of Irmo slammed into the back of the sedan.
McCoy was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped inside the car, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller, a Highway Patrol spokesman. Adams was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.
Longerbeam, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.
McCoy and Adams were both students at the Charleston County School of the Arts, according to Andy Pruitt, a spokesman for the Charleston County School District. She was set to graduate as part of the class of 2019; he had just graduated this year.
Two other passengers in the Honda, 18-year-old Igor Statsenko and a juvenile who was not identified by authorities, were also injured and transported for medical treatment, Miller said.
Statsenko recently graduated from the School of the Arts, Pruitt said.
No updates have been provided on the conditions of Longerbeam, Statsenko or the unidentified juvenile.
Randy Byerly, athletic director of basketball for the Lowcountry Wildcats and coach for the group's varsity, junior varsity and middle school boys teams, said he coached Adams over the past year.
The Wildcats are an athletic association that primarily serves high-school and middle-school-age home school students in the Lowcountry. Adams played for the team because the School of the Arts does not have an athletic program, Byerly said.
"In addition to being a gifted basketball player and musical artist, (he) was always an encourager, not only to his teammates but also to younger players," the coach said. "He was a coach's dream."
Two days after the crash, on June 19, Byerly and a squad of players in a sports summer camp were headed to Charlotte to see Adams one last time.
Heather Caffarel, vocal director at the School of the Arts who taught McCoy for seven years, remembered the 17-year-old as a wonderful singer and young woman.
She loved many kinds of music, ranging from classical vocal styles to R&B and soul, Caffarel said. She hoped to be a professional singer and was set to graduate in August after completing some summer courses.
"She was selected for all-state choir pretty much every year," the teacher said. "When she was in middle school, we went to New York City and performed at Carnegie Hall."
With small class sizes at the School of the Arts, many students, including McCoy, had been attending classes together for seven years, forming close-knit bonds and friendships, Caffarel said.
"She was just a delight to teach, always happy and always thoughtful," she said. "She cared about her classmates, and her classmates certainly care about her."
An online fundraiser has been set up with a $50,000 goal aimed at alleviating the financial burden for the families of those involved in the crash.