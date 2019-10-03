A 14-year-old North Charleston boy who died Monday of injuries from a gunshot wound has been identified.
Eisa Shourpaje was fatally shot in a shooting at a convenience store on Dorchester Road.
After police received a call Sunday morning about a shooting, they arrived to find one person injured with a gunshot wound in the Valero parking lot. An officer observed a male running from the gas station and stopped him, and the male indicated the possibility of a second victim.
The officer then saw a blood trail across the road and followed it to find another person injured with a gunshot wound in the head, holding a black pistol. Both of the injured were transported to the hospital.
Shourpaje died around 10 p.m. Monday at Medical University Hospital, according to the Charleston County coroner.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating. No suspects in the homicide have been named.