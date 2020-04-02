Officials give more details on Summerville attempted murder-suicide

Officers released more details Thursday about an attempted murder-suicide on Avonshire Drive.

Around 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, Summerville police responded to a call about a woman possibly attempting suicide and suffering multiple gunshot wounds. When they arrived, they received information that she had been shot by her husband, who was suicidal, according to an incident report.

The couple was still inside the house, and two other residents were taken from the scene.

Within minutes of officers securing the perimeter of the residence, a gunshot was heard from inside the house, the report said. Officers entered the home and found a man inside an upstairs bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the head. They found a woman in another bedroom with gunshot wounds to her chest and head.

While the man appeared dead, the woman was responsive, according to the report. She was taken to Trident Medical Center and is currently in their intensive care unit after undergoing surgery, according to Summerville police spokesman Lt. Shaun Tumbleston.

The man's identity has not been released.

No further information was immediately available.

The incident marks the third shooting death in Summerville police jurisdiction this year and the 19th in the tri-county area, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.