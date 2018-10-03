FLORENCE — Officials have identified the Florence police officer killed in an incident that left six other law enforcement officers wounded on Wednesday as a 30-year veteran of the force.
Florence spokesman John Wukela confirmed to The Post and Courier that Terrence Carraway suffered fatal gunshot injuries during the incident, which unfolded after a suspect opened fire on a group of Florence County sheriff's deputies attempting to serve a search warrant.
Officials were not able to confirm the conditions of the six wounded officers on Wednesday.
A suspect is in custody but authorities have not released that person's name or condition.
During a press conference in Florence County, authorities stated that four Florence police officers and three Florence County sheriff's deputies were shot during the incident.
"They were responding to the scene of an incident where they knew that their brothers and sisters from the Sheriff's Office were in need," said Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler. "We will take care of our family because this is my family. These officers are my family. I want you to please, pray for these officers and their speedy recovery. Pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer that I have ever known."
Officers showed up without knowing the amount of firepower the suspect had, said Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.
In all, five Sheriff's Office personnel, including forensics personnel, showed up to the residence to serve the warrant, said Maj. Michael Nunn, a spokesman for the agency. The three deputies who were shot are all female.
"They thought it was a random search warrant but when they arrived, gunfire started," Boone said. "Several officers were hit. I want to thank Florence Police Department. Those guys were probably minutes away."
Choking back tears, both Boone and Heidler asked for prayers, saying that the wounded officers, deputies and the fallen officer's family need all the help and support they can get.
"We're going to make sure they're taken care of," Boone said.
During the Wednesday night address to media, the Sheriff described a harrowing incident with gunfire raining down "all over," and a suspect who was dug in with a view of fire of several hundred yards.
"So he had an advantage and the officers couldn't get to the ones that (were) down," Boone said.
Using a mine-resistant, armored-protective vehicles, also known as an MRAP, authorities were able to get all seven officers who were shot away from the scene, the Sheriff said.
Boone asked Vintage Place residents to bear with investigators. "We know it's chaotic (and) we realize what's going on, they don't understand, but I ask that you please bear with us."
"This area is safe," Boone said. "The suspect is in custody but we will probably go through the night working those crime scenes as well."
The Richland County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
Florence County Emergency Management Department officials confirmed the suspect was in custody and the situation had ended, via a Facebook post at 6:02 p.m.
Emergency Management Department officials stated the shootings occurred in the Vintage Place area off Hoffmeyer Road.
Binita Patel, a resident of the neighborhood, said she was at home with her son and parents when the shooting started around 4 p.m.
Shots could be heard in bursts off and on during the 4 p.m. hour, Patel said.
During those segments of shooting, the rate of fire was "nonstop," she said.
"Later on it got a lot worse," Patel said.
She and her family stayed inside and tried to get as far away from the windows as possible, she said.
Jordan called for a moment of silence during a legislative session in Columbia.
In a pair of tweets, Gov. Henry McMaster called the shootings "devastating news," and asked the public to pray for the officers, their families and "for all of Florence."
President Donald Trump also reacted to the news, saying that his thoughts and prayers were with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and Florence Police Department.
Officials are urging the public to stay away from the active crime scene.