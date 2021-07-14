Officers cleared in shooting that injured McClellanville man

Two law-enforcement officers acted lawfully in shooting and injuring a McClellanville man who opened fire on officers attempting to serve a warrant earlier this year, the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office has determined.

Chief Deputy Solicitor Bryan Alfaro said in a letter released July 14 he believed Henry McClellan, a first sergeant with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, and Micah Cox, a Charleston County sheriff's deputy, lawfully used deadly force by shooting Joseph Jackson.

"It is apparent that Jackson aimed his weapon and fired toward them before either officer fired a shot," Alfaro wrote. "Furthermore, Jackson fired five additional times at the officers during the incident."

Alfaro outlined evidence gathered in the case in a July 9 letter addressed to Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano and Col. Chisolm Frampton of DNR.

According to the letter, four Charleston County sheriff's deputies, including two deputies still in training, were dispatched about 11 a.m. to Jackson's residence on Old Georgetown Road to serve a warrant on the 72-year-old man after he authorities said he failed to register as a sex offender.

Jackson, who was standing in his yard when they arrived, walked into his screened front porch and refused to come outside to speak with deputies.

A deputy went to the door of the screened porch, where he saw Jackson reach for an item he believed was a long gun. At that point, the deputies retreated to the roadway to take cover.

After ordering Jackson to put down the weapon, he fired at the deputies, who retreated further, alerted dispatch and set up a perimeter.

McClellan and Cox were among the officers who responded. They were positioned in the woods behind the home when Jackson exited through the back door with a shotgun, the letter states.

McClellan ordered Jackson to drop his weapon, but instead he fired at Cox.

McClellan then fired two shots from his service rifle at Jackson. Jackson ran toward the house before falling on the ground.

He got up and attempted to turn the gun on officers, at which point McClellan again fired at him. Jackson managed to run back inside the rear door of the home, where he engaged in a shootout with McClellan.

McClellan said he believes he struck Jackson with one of his shots during the exchange.

After Jackson failed to respond to orders, SWAT officers went into the home and found him unresponsive on the living room floor.

Officers provided treatment until paramedics arrived.

Jackson was transported to Medical University Hospital for treatment. Later that day, he was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on an attempted murder charge and a firearm offense, as well as the charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Cox, an 11-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was shot in the arm during the exchange.

Charleston County Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio said July 14 that Cox has returned to duty.

Officers recovered a 12-gauge shotgun and two rifles from Jackson's house.

McClellan was not wearing a body-worn camera, the letter states. Cox was wearing one, but because of his positioning in the woods, the shootout was not recorded.

The incident was partially recorded by a police helicopter that responded, as well as the deputies who attempted to serve the warrant, the letter states.