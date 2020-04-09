Officer-involved shooting in West Ashley results in no injuries, Charleston police say

Neither suspect nor officers were injured when a man exchanged gunfire with Charleston police in West Ashley on Thursday, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody.

Officers had responded to the area of Parkdale Avenue and Savannah Highway around 2:50 a.m. Thursday looking for a suspicious party, police said.

They located a suspect and both sides fired shots, but no one was injured. The suspect was arrested soon after.

Two Charleston County deputies were involved in the incident and fired shots, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

Police did not say what crime the man was a suspect for, or what made him a suspicious party.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigation continues.

No further information was immediately available.