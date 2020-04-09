You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Officer-involved shooting in West Ashley resulted in no injuries, Charleston police say

Charleston police (copy) (copy)

After a man exchanged gunfire with Charleston police officers in West Ashley, he was taken into custody uninjured, police said. The officers were also unharmed.

Officers had responded to the area of Parkdale Avenue and Savannah Highway around 2:50 a.m. Thursday looking for a suspicious party, police said. 

They located a suspect and both sides fired shots, but no one was injured. The suspect was arrested soon after.

Police did not say what crime the man was a suspect for, or what made him a suspicious party.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News