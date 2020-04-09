Officer-involved shooting in West Ashley resulted in no injuries, Charleston police say

After a man exchanged gunfire with Charleston police officers in West Ashley, he was taken into custody uninjured, police said. The officers were also unharmed.

Officers had responded to the area of Parkdale Avenue and Savannah Highway around 2:50 a.m. Thursday looking for a suspicious party, police said.

They located a suspect and both sides fired shots, but no one was injured. The suspect was arrested soon after.

Police did not say what crime the man was a suspect for, or what made him a suspicious party.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.