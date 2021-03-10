You are the owner of this article.
Officer involved shooting in West Ashley apartment complex, police say

The Charleston Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in West Ashley on March 10, 2021. File/Staff

One person was in custody and at least one officer was involved in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex on March 10.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said officers were called to 3590 Mary Ader Ave., told of a man armed with a gun. They took a suspect into custody by 12:25 p.m., and Francis said an officer was involved in a shooting at the scene.

The shooting scene was not visible from outside the property of the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove apartment complex. The address of the shooting provided by police within the large apartment development, where a truck was seen leaving about 1:30 p.m. carrying rifle-armed SWAT members.

An officer stood on the asphalt, turning away those who don’t live in the apartment complex

Authorities haven’t shared details of the shooting, or said whether anyone was injured.

This was the 10th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year. In 2020, there were 49.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-901-2995 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

