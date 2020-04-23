Officer-involved shooting in Florence leaves one person dead

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Florence.

Gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and officers of the Florence Police Department on Wednesday night, officials said.

The suspect was killed, according to SLED. The individual was not publicly identified, and officials did not say why officers were pursuing the person.

The Florence officers were not injured.

Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others, SLED said. Officials did not share any more information about the case.

The incident was the 13th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving Florence police.

In 2019, 45 officer-involved shootings were investigated in the state, one of which involved Florence officers.

No further information was immediately available.