You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Officer-involved shooting in Florence leaves one person dead

  • Updated
web recurring crime scene tape (copy) (copy) (copy)

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Florence.

Gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and officers of the Florence Police Department on Wednesday night, officials said.

The suspect was killed, according to SLED. The individual was not publicly identified, and officials did not say why officers were pursuing the person.

The Florence officers were not injured.

Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others, SLED said. Officials did not share any more information about the case. 

The incident was the 13th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving Florence police.

In 2019, 45 officer-involved shootings were investigated in the state, one of which involved Florence officers.

No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News