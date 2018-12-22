A Charleston police officer was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Steven Burgess, 42, was being held at Dorchester County Jail and placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, according to jail records and the Charleston Police Department. He was not on duty at the time of the alleged DUI.
Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol took Burgess into custody around 7 p.m. Friday while driving his personal vehicle, police stated. He is an 8-year veteran of the police department.
Around 3 p.m. Friday, 911 callers reported a Charleston Police Department vehicle driving erratically on S.C. Highway 61, authorities stated. Officers determined it was likely to be Burgess but were not able to find him.
"By all accounts, it appears Burgess drove to his Dorchester County residence, parked his police unit and drove away in his personal vehicle," police stated. "He was subsequently involved in a two-car collision on Highway 61 near the Legend Oaks subdivision."
No injuries were reported as a result of that crash, police stated.
"The Charleston Police Department deeply regrets these actions and encourages the public's support when they view such violations," authorities stated.