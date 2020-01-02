The likeliest prediction for 2020: Expect it be hotter — again.

A 68-degree average annual temperature made 2019 the fifth year in a row the area has seen a warming trend take hold, according to data from the National Weather Service office in North Charleston where the official records are kept.

It's the latest piece in a pretty disturbing sequence.

A 68.4 degree mark in 2016 stands as the second-warmest ever. The next three years of temps are all in the top five.

2019's average was fourth warmest.

South Carolina has seen an accelerating trend of a warmer annual mean, or average temperature, since the 1980s, with a huge spike in the past decade.

The state's mean temperature has risen about 2 degrees in those 30 years — a longer, steeper climb than anything seen since the 1890s in the periodic back-and-forth of warmer and cooler years.

Seven of the 11 warmest years on record happened in the past decade. The overall warmest year so far is 1990, at 69.3 degrees.

The vast majority of scientists who study the issue agree global temperatures are rising at an accelerating rate due to greenhouse gases released when fossil fuels are burned. Researchers say average temperatures have risen enough that some impacts from global warming are unavoidable.

The impacts range from human health to foods.

A study by researchers who make up the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates South Carolina could sweat as many as 64 days per year with a heat index above 100 degrees by 2050.

More than half those days, that "real feel" index would be hotter than 105 degrees.

State lawmakers in the coming session will have to deal with the issues involved, environmental advocates contend.

“Pollution from energy production is driving these high temperatures and weather events," said Eddy Moore, energy and climate program director for the Coastal Conservation League.

"We are on the front lines for damage from climate change and should be on the front lines for finding solutions," Moore added.

"Dominion Energy will submit its 15-year power generation plan for review under the Energy Freedom Act in late February," he said. "In parallel, the Legislature will consider future plans for the coal plants at Santee Cooper. Together, these plans will affect approximately one-third of the total carbon emissions in the state.”

The Weather Service doesn't do long-range predictions. The national Climate Prediction Center predicts as far as three months out, and that forecast calls for about a 50 percent chance of warmer-than-average temperatures across the South.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a warmer-than-normal winter, spring and fall in the Southeast region, with only July more than a degree cooler than normal. June and August will be marginally cooler than normal, according to the almanac.

The winter so far has also been unseasonably warm. Friday's high will be in the 70s, according to the Charleston weather service office.

But temperatures will drop about 5 degrees starting Saturday night and fall to the upper 30s farther inland. The temps will stay that way through midweek.

That cold wave of weather pushing through also is likely to bring showers Friday night into Saturday.