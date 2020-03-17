1 of 4 men charged with 2016 murder gets 35 years for North Charleston slaying

One of four men charged with murder in the 2016 shooting death of a 47-year-old man in North Charleston was found guilty Friday and sentenced to spend 35 years in prison.
Brandon Christopher Grayer, 31, will serve the minimum of 30 years for murder, plus five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Grayer is one of four men who were charged with murder in the slaying of Ivan Greene, 47.
One, Randall Myers, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and voluntary manslaughter in October 2019 and has begun a 20-year sentence. Two others — Antoine Gill and Maurice Washington — await trial on murder charges.
Myers' mother had been charged in Berkeley County with obstruction of justice in the case, but court records indicate that case has been dismissed.
In September 2016, witnesses saw shots fired from a black SUV in North Charleston's Liberty Hill neighborhood, police said. Greene was hit and died at Medical University Hospital or a gunshot wound.
Officers found an empty Lincoln Navigator crashed into an electrical pole near the scene, with Washington's and Myers' fingerprints inside, according to an affidavit. Authorities would go on to charge Grayer in December 2017 and Gill in February 2018.
Attorneys amassed new details about the shooting at trial, Grayer's attorney Chad Shelton said, but "it's tough to know what the truth is."
"My argument all around is that (Grayer) wasn't a part of it," Shelton said.