Objects in John C. Calhoun Monument time capsule are likely in decay, experts believe

It took months after the John C. Calhoun Monument in Charleston was demolished for workers to discover and dig up the long-suspected time capsule lodged in the statue's cornerstone.

But Eric Poplin, an archaeologist contracted by the city, told The Post and Courier it should take a lot less time to open the box and reveal its contents, though that's still a way off.

Optimistically, Poplin believes the stone capsule — consisting of a granite box with marble sides — could be unsealed in about two weeks.

"We're looking at it very closely to determine the best way to open it," Poplin said Monday. "We need to figure out best how to take off one of those sides and still make sure that we don't damage anything inside."

While it was rather well documented what should be inside, Poplin worries most of the contents have weathered away.

A cornerstone of the original base was laid in 1858 some eight years after the staunch pro-slavery politician died. A news report around that time stated what would be contained inside: a cannonball from Charleston Harbor, a banner from the former vice president's funeral, papers listing people's names, a lock of Calhoun's hair and a copy of his last speech among other small objects.

The first monument to Calhoun went up in 1887, but it didn’t last long. It was disparaged, vandalized and sold for scrap. The next statue — the one which was removed in June by City Council — was erected in May 1896.

Poplin said the cornerstone was reconstructed and that a news article from 1886 said the cannonball and the lock of hair were not specifically mentioned, which could mean they could have deteriorated beyond recognition.

"We have a reasonable idea of what's supposed to be in there, but it did say that there was some evidence of decay," Poplin said. "It's possible that that was the lock of hair, and it just decomposed to a state that they couldn't recognize it."

A DNA test of Calhoun's hair is not likely possible because of the age of the sample, he said.

The cornerstone is well sealed with bits of what appears to be tar and pitch. It has made the time capsule, which was recovered Saturday in Marion Square, a miraculous piece of history, containing air, molecules and particles from the 1800s.

Poplin said experts are more focused on maintaining what contents are inside and aren't as worried about analyzing air particles. They're also not worried about any potential diseases or pathogens that may have been sealed inside.

Additionally, bomb technicians at the Charleston Air Force Base said X-ray technology would be useless to determine what is inside the cornerstone because of the thickness of the rock.

Poplin toyed with the idea of using a fiber optic camera to view the inside of the capsule but ultimately said it's not worth the risk. He's opting to use a hammer and chisel to separate the marble.

Adam Domby, an assistant history professor at the College of Charleston, isn't optimistic about the condition of the contents. He said the cornerstone is less of a time capsule and more of a memorial, meaning the objects were not placed with preservation in mind.

"I know from other similar cases that these things are often in rough shape once opened," Domby said. "They're much more like a reliquary than a preservation tool. It's not meant to be removed or reopened."

Domby said the most notable object, if well preserved, is a case containing a banner which was carried by seamen in Calhoun’s funeral procession. The words "The children of old ocean mourn him" are emblazoned on the cloth.