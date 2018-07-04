The Post and Courier
Charleston County
BENNETT, Edythe F., 82, of James Island, a retired operating room technician with the Medical University of South Carolina and wife of Nathan Bennett Jr., died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
FAHEY, John Mike, 75, of Isle of Palms, a retired Navy captain and husband of Anne Miller, died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
MATHENY, Maxson Thomas, 14, of Mount Pleasant died Sunday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
MARCOS, George Arthur Jr., 73, of Mount Pleasant, an assistant principal at Stall High School, died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
MORRALL, Norma Jean, 56, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Walker's Mortuary of Johns Island.
QUARTERMAN, Annie Laurie, 94, of Mount Pleasant, a retired bookkeeper, died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
REEVES, Eugene Arthur, 86, of North Charleston, a retired Air Force chief master sergeant, civil service retiree and husband of Betty Lou Cooper Reeves, died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
RIEDEL, Philip Jr., 61, of Charleston, a truck driver and husband of Susan Ann Kimble, died Tuesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel.
ROBERTS, Inez Moore, 97, of Charleston, widow of Morgan A. Roberts, died Thursday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's Downtown Chapel.
STEINBACHER, Ethyl Leona Temple, 90, of Mount Pleasant, wife of Robert L. Steinbacher, died Saturday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
WRIGHT, Mildred Victoria, 74, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
YOUNG, Darius Dynel Maurice, 27, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by Walker's Mortuary of Johns Island.
Berkeley County
CRAWFORD, Alonzo, 55, of Pineville died Tuesday. Arrangements by Henryhand's St. Stephen Chapel.
JONES, Edward Milton, 87, of Goose Creek, an Army veteran, North Charleston Housing Authority retiree and husband of Mary Mitchell Jones, died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
WALDRON, Bessie Carr Wrenn, 88, of St. Stephen, a former bailiff with the Berkeley County Clerks of Court, Albany International's Finishing Department retiree, first married to the late James H. Wrenn and widow of Wallace Waldron, died Monday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray's Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
Colleton County
ARMSTRONG, Robert Elmer, 79, of Walterboro, a truck driver, died Thursday. Arrangements by Mungo Funeral Home.
Georgetown County
REED, David W., 47, of Pawleys Island, an Air Force veteran, employee of Island Chrysler and husband of Torey Lybrand Reed, died Monday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SESSION, Matilda, 94, of Andrews, a homemaker and widow of John Session, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel.
Elsewhere
ABERNATHY, Harry Hoyle III, 68, of Great Falls, a funeral director and embalmer, died June 22. Arrangements by Washington Funeral Home.
GILLENS, Fredrick, 45, of West Columbia died Tuesday. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
WIGGINS, Carl Winford, 63, of Holly Hill, a police officer and husband of Patricia Patterson, died Monday. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home.