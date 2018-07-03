The Post and Courier
Charleston County
AISQUITH, Betty Ann, 86, of North Charleston, a Nationwide Insurance retiree and widow of John H. Aisquith, died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
BROWN, James Edward, 75, of Johns Island, an Army veteran, retired engineer with the Charleston Naval Shipyard and husband of Sadie J. Rushton Brown, died Sunday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
COOPER, Ilga Lukevics, 86, of Kiawah Island, a retired chief financial officer with C&E Sales and wife of Charles J. Cooper, died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
GOURDINE, Julius Jr., of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
HAYES, Joseph Paul, 65, of Mount Pleasant, a Navy veteran, painting contractor and husband of Pamela Coopersmith, died Sunday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
MATHENY, Robert Edward, 88, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
PEARCE, Robert Walton, 89, of Charleston, a Navy veteran, investment adviser and husband of Kathryn Blake Pearce, died Monday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation.
REYNOLDS, Mickie, 78, of Charleston, a registered nurse, died Saturday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
SMITH, Kulman Paul, 46, of Mount Pleasant, a specialty/retail sales associate and certified sommelier with Whole Foods, died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
WATSON, Theodore Jr., 93, of North Charleston, a computer operator, died Sunday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
WIGFALL, James, 86, of Charleston, an Army retiree, superintendent with the Charleston Sanitation Department and husband of Helen B. Wigfall, died Sunday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's Downtown Chapel.
Berkeley County
BALL, Jennie, 71, of Goose Creek, a homemaker, died Saturday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
BOLTON, Ralph Louis, 78, of Ladson, a construction worker, died Sunday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston.
EICHER, Douglas, 54, of Goose Creek, husband of Valerie Stow, died Friday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
MOULTRIE, Bradford, 64, of Summerville died Sunday. Arrangements by Glover Funeral Home.
OLIVER, Alice, 90, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
SELF, Carolyn Diania, 23, of Moncks Corner died Sunday. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
SINGLETON, Albertha Frost, 82, of Huger, a special education teacher, died Monday. Arrangements by Scott's Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
Dorchester County
PRATER, Harles, 69, of Summerville, an Army veteran and husband of Pamela Prater, died Sunday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
SHEPHERD, Roger Leroy, 77, of Summerville, a Navy retiree, died June 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
Elsewhere
COOK, Lawrence, 68, of Varnville died Monday. Arrangements by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home of Hampton.
MATHENY, James Alvin, 67, of Warner Robins, Ga., formerly of Charleston, S.C., an Air Force veteran, retired certified master electrician with the Federal Aviation Administration and husband of Barbara Matheny, died Friday. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home of Perry, Ga.
McNURLIN, Marjorie Smoak, 90, of Simpsonville, a retired administrative assistant and wife of Carl B. McNurlin, died Sunday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
SHEPPARD, Leroy Jr., 52, of Holly Hill died June 26. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services of Moncks Corner.