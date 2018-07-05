The Post and Courier
Charleston County
SCOTT, Arlene, 88, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals.
SHANKS, Willis Engle, 84, of Mount Pleasant, a retired Air Force major, civil engineer and husband of Anna Margarita Thomas Shanks, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
SHERMAN, Flemming, of North Charleston, widower of Christina Sherman, died Tuesday. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home.
STEINBACHER, Ethyl, 90, of Mount Pleasant, a labor and delivery nurse, bookkeeper and widow of Robert L. Steinbacher, died Thursday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
Dorchester County
HARTZOG, Wauchula Fender, 94, of St. George, a Dorchester County Tax Collector's office retiree and widow of Lloyd Hartzog, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
HUNT-DIXON, Marissa Francis, 32, of Summerville, wife of Manny Colon IV, died Friday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
Elsewhere
CAMPBELL, Brenda Lee, 59, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Nichols, S.C., died Saturday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Lake City, S.C., Chapel
THOMASSON, Margaret Miller, 98, of Gastonia, N.C., a Westvaco Corporation retiree and widow of James E. Thomasson, died Monday. Arrangements by McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia, N.C.