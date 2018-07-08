The Post and Courier
Charleston County
HAWKINS, Leslie Wilson Jr., 76, of Charleston, an Army Reserves veteran and construction contractor, died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
HOWARD, Emma L., 90, of North Charleston, widow of Jim Howard, died Friday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals.
JENKINS, James W., 70, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
MARTIN, Lawrence, 86, of Folly Beach, a Marine Corps veteran and husband of Claire Martin, died Sunday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
McDONALD, Loretta South, of Charleston, a retired executive assistant to the CEO of Paramount Parks, co-founder of Power Partners and wife of Richard McDonald, died Wednesday. Arrangements by Hampton Funeral Services in Boone, N.C.
MYERS, Glenn Allen, 62, of Charleston, a Charleston Naval Shipyard retiree and husband of Debra Driggers Myers, died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
POTTIEGER, Cecil Paul Enders, 94, of Mount Pleasant, a minister and husband of Doris Pottieger, died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Berkeley County
RICE, Phillip Thomas, 76, of Huger, a Perkins-Elmer retiree, died Saturday. Arrangements by Scott's Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
Colleton County
ZELLARS, Revonda Polk, 75, of Islandton, a retired bookkeeper with Melons, Inc., died Friday. Arrangements by Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
Dorchester County
SCOGGINS, Patricia Frances Hudson, 83, of Summerville, a retired elementary school teacher and widow of Roy T. Scoggins Jr., died June 25. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
Elswhere
DOCTOR, Gregg, 55, of New York died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston, S.C.
JACKSON, Helen Queenie, 93, of Eutawville died Saturday. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
SULLIVAN, Jean Rector, 85, of Philadelphia, a retired elementary school teacher and wife of James J. Sullivan, died June 25. Arrangements by William R. May Funeral Home's Glenside, Pa., Chapel.
STITES, Carey Sue Morris, 64, of Columbia, an SCE&G and South Carolina regulatory staff office retiree and wife of James S. Stites, died Wednesday. Arrangements by Folk Funeral Home of Denmark, S.C.