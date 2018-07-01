The Post and Courier
Charleston County
BACHSCHMIDT, Richard, 43, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center.
CALLAHAN, Alice M., 85, of Charleston, wife of Gerald R. Callahan, died Friday. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
CHURCHILL, Julia Narcissus Hays, 92, of West Ashley, widow of Herbert M. Churchill, died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
HASELDEN, Dora Ann, 93, of Mount Pleasant, a retired assistant vice president of operations with Wachovia Bank and widow of Aaron J. Haselden, died Friday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston.
McMURRY, Martha Sue, 89, of Sullivan's Island, co-owner of Mac's Wholesale Co. and wife of James McMurry, died Wednesday. Arrangements by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home of Ardmore, Okla.
MEREE, Joseph, 72, of North Charleston, an Army veteran and retired merchant marine, died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
PREZZANO, Timothy Jost, 49, of Charleston died June 13. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funeral Home.
SHURLDS, Charles, 73, of Johns Island, a retired head of schools and husband of Nancy Shurlds, died Saturday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funeral Home of Charleston.
STREIT, Eli Joseph, 99, of Charleston, a Coast Guard veteran, co-owner of J. L. Goldberg Inc. and husband of Esta Goldberg Streit, died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
Colleton County
GODLEY, David Lamar, 73, of Islandton, an Air Force veteran, retired farmer and husband of Gloria Gibson Godley, died Friday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
Dorchester County
GRIFFIN, Reba Gay, 57, of Summerville, a domestic engineer, died Thursday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
POWELL, Miriam Koger, 81, of Summerville, widow of Marshall D. Powell, died Friday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
Georgetown County
CLOWNEY, Foster Durham Jr., 67, of Georgetown, a retired technical sergeant with the Air Force, died Friday. Arrangements by Mayer's Georgetown Chapel.
Elsewhere
EVANS, Suzanne Grace, 69, of Fairview, N.C., wife of William D. Evans, died Wednesday. Arrangements by Pasley’s Mortuary of Charleston.
GETHERS, Eartha, 97, of Eutawville died Saturday. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
SNELL, Jessie Mae, 77, of Holly Hill died Friday. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
TAYLOR, Gerald Cothran, 84, of Spartanburg, an Air Force veteran, a Duke Energy employee and husband of Amelia Settlemyre Taylor, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Floyd's North Church Street Chapel.