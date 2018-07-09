The Post and Courier
Charleston County
GOFF, Leroy B., 91, of Charleston, an Army veteran, merchant seaman and husband of Gloria Edwards Goff, died Friday. Arrangements by Palmetto Mortuary.
HEZEKIAH, Curtis N., 62, of James Island, a floor mechanic, died Saturday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary of Charleston.
SCOTT, Victoria, 73, of Charleston, a retired greeter with Walmart, died Wednesday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary.
WARD, Lawrence Dow, 80, of North Charleston, a retired foreman with Westvaco and widower of Thelma Frances Ward, died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
Berkeley County
RICE, DC, 77, of St. Stephen, a retired foreman with Newport News Shipbuilders and husband of Patsy Cutshaw Rice, died Saturday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SIMS, Christine Cook, 86, of Goose Creek died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
WILLIAMS, Joseph, 70, of Moncks Corner, husband of Ethel Lee Williams, died Sunday. Arrangements by Glover Funeral Home of Summerville.
Dorchester County
BARNETT, Edward Roland, 64, of Summerville, an Army veteran, line handler with Moran Environmental Recovery and husband of Penny S. Barnett, died Friday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
BRADSHAW, Martin Robert, 53, of Ladson died Friday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
DeLEE, Daniel King, 86, of Summerville, widower of Mildred E. DeLee, died Saturday. Arrangements by Glover Funeral Home.