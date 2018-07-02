The Post and Courier
Charleston County
BAUMEISTER, Heard Kilpatrick, 89, of Yonges Island, a retired mechanical engineer with IBM and husband of Marilyn Baumeister, died Saturday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston.
BROWN, Makayla Ashlyn, 2, daughter of Ashley Brown and Tyrell Pearson, of North Charleston, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary.
CHAPLIN, Ernest Jabrone Jr., 18, of Ravenel died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
DILLARD, Henry, 89, of Charleston, a pastor with House of God Church North Union Heights, chief helper and presiding state bishop with the South Carolina Diocese of the House of God Church Keith Dominion and husband of Rudene Greene Dillard, died June 25. Arrangements by Myers Mortuary of Columbia.
JENKINS, Virginia, 79, of North Charleston, widow of Nathaniel Jenkins, died June 25. Arrangements by Glover Funeral Home of Summerville.
WINE, Susan Brown, 75, of Johns Island, wife of Herman Wine, died Saturday. Arrangements by Walker's Mortuary.
Berkeley County
BROWN, Shanaya Marvelle, 35, of Moncks Corner died Saturday. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
HUMBERT, Kristy Dawn McMinn, 35, of St. Stephen, wife of Robert W. Humbert Jr., died June 25. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WRIGHT, Gary Lee Jr., 53, of Goose Creek, an Air Force veteran and husband of Robin Oxford Wright, died Friday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
Dorchester County
FELDER, Amos, 85, of Ridgeville, an owner of Amos Tire Center, manager of the Southland Gospel Singers and the The Carolina Travelers and widower of Essie Mae Brown Felder, died Friday. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
LOGOTHETY, William George Jr., 66, of Summerville, a retired Navy lieutenant and husband of Debra Logothety, died Saturday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
SARVIS, James Warren, 76, of Summerville, a Navy veteran, New York State Department of Corrections retiree and husband of Ellen Sarvis, died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
Elsewhere
BAILEY, Edward D., 26, of Eutawville died Friday. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
GARTEN, Clifton Stanley, 69, of Santee, formerly of James Island, an Army veteran, director of engineering with East Cooper Medical Center and husband of Jan Pendarvis Garten, died Friday. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.