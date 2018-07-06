The Post and Courier
Charleston County
HAMILTON, Henry Jr., 73, of Charleston, an Army veteran, employee of Detyens Shipyard and husband of Geraldine Rouse Hamilton, died Thursday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's downtown Chapel.
McKINNEY, Isiah, 68, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
MIDDLETON, Robert, 71, of Charleston, an Army veteran and husband of Jean Middleton, died Wednesday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary.
PARROTT, George Ichael, 84, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
PRYOR, Benjamin, 66, of North Charleston, husband of LaVerne Pryor, died Thursday. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary.
WALKER, William Perry Jr., 69, of Charleston, employee of Xerox and husband of Homa Hatami Walker, died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
WILSON, Marion, 71, of Charleston, husband of Mary Wilson, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary.
Berkeley County
BERNS, Lauralea, 79, of Hanahan, a registered nurse and wife of James E. Berns, died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
WARD, Eunice Irene Moore, 90, of Goose Creek, a retired store manager with S&H Green Stamps and widow of Burton Ward, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
Colleton County
WILSON, Everett Lloyd, 82, of Canadys, an Air Force veteran, Charleston Naval Shipyard retiree and husband of Patricia Burbage Wilson, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
Dorchester County
CRIBBEN, Larry D., 78, of North Charleston, a professor and husband of Gloria Francis Cribben, died Thursday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Service's North Charleston Chapel.
FORDHAM, Christina, 39, of Ladson died Saturday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society.
KILLION, Basil Carroll, 75, of Reevesville, an Army veteran, retired mechanic with Charleston Naval Shipyard and husband of Myrtle B. Killion, died Wednesday. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
Elsewhere
ATKINSON, Denis James, 36, of Beaufort, a maintenance technician, died Monday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society.
CLUNE, Iona Toni, 82, of Charlotte, employee of Wells Fargo and widow of Ray Clune, died Thursday. Arrangements by Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service.
JONES, Ethel Marie, 72, of New York, N.Y. died June 27. Arrangements by Field Home for Funerals of Charleston, S.C.
MIMS, Vernell C., 93, of Holly Hill died Tuesday. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home.
THIELE, Henry John Jr., 91, of Greensboro, N.C., formerly of Charleston, S.C., an Army veteran, electrical engineer with IBM and husband of Metta J. Thiele, died June 29. Arrangements by Forbis & Dick Guilford's Greensboro Chapel.
WELSH, Elaine Rhem, 94, of Hillsborough, N.J., widow of James E. Welsh Jr., died Thursday. Arrangements by Direct Cremations of Passaic, NJ.