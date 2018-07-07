The Post and Courier
Charleston County
ELLERSON, James W., 69, of North Charleston, an Army veteran, died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary.
HENDERSON, Pamela Marie, 76, of North Charleston, widow of Marshall Henderson, died June 20. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary.
MIDDLETON, Robert, 71, of Charleston, a Marine Corps veteran and husband of Jean Middleton, died Wednesday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary.
WASHINGTON, Betty Elizabeth, 70, of North Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary.
Berkeley County
BRASSELL, Shirley Eunamae, 77, of St. Stephen, a homemaker and wife of Leroy Brassell, died Wednesday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
COPELAND, Jonathan, 70, of Moncks Corner, an Army veteran and husband of Betty Fludd Copeland, died Thursday. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
ELBERHART, Zebedee, 73, of Daniel Island, an Air Force veteran and husband of Jackie Elberhart, died Thursday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary.
Colleton County
PINCKNEY, Wesley Jr., 70, of Walterboro, an Army veteran, employee with the Asten Hill manufacturing plant, business owner and husband of Mary L. Pinckney, died June 19. Arrangements by Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home.
Dorchester County
BUELMAN, John Franklin, 88, of Summerville, a retired Air Force staff sergeant, Dorchester County Sheriff's Office retiree and widower of Joyce Loraine Kendell Buelman, died Friday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
Georgetown County
GOLDEN, Timothy Laverne, 55, of Georgetown, husband of Lucy Hawkins Golden, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel.
Elsewhere
BROCKINGTON, Rebecca, 78, of Sumter, a Williamsburg County disabilities and special needs department retiree, died Friday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.
BRYANT, Charles, 72, of Eutawville died Friday. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
SAYEN, John J. Jr., of Quantico, Va., a lieutenant colonel with the Marine Corps, defense analyst and military historian, died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home of Alexandria, Va.