Obama demands pro-Trump group pull ads targeting Joe Biden ahead of SC primary

Former President Barack Obama is demanding a Republican Super PAC pull down a television advertisement in South Carolina that is attacking former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead up to the state's primary election on Saturday.

Attorneys representing Obama sent a letter to The Committee to Defend the President, a pro-Trump Super PAC, on Wednesday demanding the group stop using his voice in the attack ad that is airing in all of South Carolina's major media markets.

The ad seeks to target black voters in South Carolina. It uses audio from Obama's 1995 book “Dreams from My Father" and falsely suggests that Obama criticized Biden's work on behalf of black communities.

Records from the Federal Communication Commission, which tracks third-party political advertising during elections, shows the ad is already airing on major broadcast stations in Florence, Greenville, Columbia and Charleston.

"Joe Biden won't represent us, defend us or help us," the ad says, speaking to African Americans, which are expected to make up 60 percent of the voters in the upcoming Democratic primary.

Obama's legal intervention is the first time the former Democratic president has waded into the upcoming presidential primary in South Carolina.

The letter Obama's attorneys sent to The Committee to Defend the President accused the Super PAC of copyright infringement and the unauthorized use of Obama's name, image and voice.

The letter demanded the Republican Super PAC immediately remove the ad from Facebook, other social media and stop the ad from airing in any other way.

"This unauthorized use of President Obama's name, image, likeness, voice and book passage is clearly meant to mislead the target audience," Obama's attorneys wrote.

Records from the FCC do not indicate whether Obama's lawyers have sent cease and desist letters to South Carolina broadcast stations, which are being paid tens of thousands of dollars to play the ads on prime-time television.

The ads are being viewed in South Carolina political circles as the latest attempt by Republicans and Trump supporters to harm Biden in the state's Democratic primary.

In a separate effort, some Republicans in South Carolina have called on conservative voters to go to the polls Saturday and cast a ballot for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

South Carolina is an open primary state, meaning Republicans can cast a ballot in the Democratic presidential primary. Some Republicans want to boost Sanders because they believe he will be an easier opponent for Trump in November.